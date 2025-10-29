Evanston’s Cafe au Lake has a “brew”-tiful first year in business

Situated within walking distance of Lake Michigan, Evanston’s Cafe au Lake is right next to a popular walking trail, making it especially appealing for residents craving their morning brew.

The cafe, located in Dawes Park, draws a large part of its customer base from people who already use the trail.

“Most people come here with their dogs, and then they can just grab a cup of coffee on their way,” said Wan-Yee Koh, a Skokie resident who works at the cafe.

Occupying the Arrington Lagoon Picnic Shelter building, the cafe serves coffee, espresso drinks and pastries six days a week out of its window next to the lagoon. It’s had a “positive response” from the Evanston community since it opened in late October 2024, according to Evanston Food Service Coordinator Michel Drape.

Drape said the city has been conscientious about sourcing Cafe au Lake’s ingredients locally.

The cafe’s food and drink offerings range from lattes and teas to mini croissants and waffles.

For Evanston resident Colman Buchbinder, the access to nature is just as important as the food.

“I just love sitting out at the lake,” Buchbinder said.

According to Drape and Buchbinder, the cafe’s business peaks in the summer, but now that the weather is getting cooler, fewer people are using the trails around the cafe. As a result, the cafe recently transitioned to different hours for the fall season — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Tuesday though Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.

Cafe au Lake will close for the fall season on Oct. 31.

The city makes use of the venue to host events with the cafe throughout the year. Last winter, the Parks and Recreation team turned the frozen Arrington Lagoon into an ice skating rink, serving coffee and hot chocolate from the cafe window.

He emphasized that collaborative opportunities like this are some of the best parts of the city’s ownership of the cafe.

Drape also said the city has plans to expand the cafe in upcoming seasons. He indicated that he’d like to add a lunch service and alcohol to the cafe’s menu in the future. However, the lack of available space within the shelter building is a challenge.

He added he’s confident that business will resume when the weather gets warmer and is excited to reopen in the spring.

“We benefit from being tied to all sorts of different departments within the city of Evanston that make this whole area more attractive,” Drape said.

