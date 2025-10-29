Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Evanston’s Cafe au Lake has a “brew”-tiful first year in business

Matthew Manacek/The Daily Northwestern
Cafe au Lake closes for the fall season on Friday, Oct. 31.
Matthew Manacek, Reporter
October 29, 2025

Situated within walking distance of Lake Michigan, Evanston’s Cafe au Lake is right next to a popular walking trail, making it especially appealing for residents craving their morning brew.

The cafe, located in Dawes Park, draws a large part of its customer base from people who already use the trail.

“Most people come here with their dogs, and then they can just grab a cup of coffee on their way,” said Wan-Yee Koh, a Skokie resident who works at the cafe. 

Occupying the Arrington Lagoon Picnic Shelter building, the cafe serves coffee, espresso drinks and pastries six days a week out of its window next to the lagoon. It’s had a “positive response” from the Evanston community since it opened in late October 2024, according to Evanston Food Service Coordinator Michel Drape.

Drape said the city has been conscientious about sourcing Cafe au Lake’s ingredients locally.

The cafe’s food and drink offerings range from lattes and teas to mini croissants and waffles. 

For Evanston resident Colman Buchbinder, the access to nature is just as important as the food. 

“I just love sitting out at the lake,” Buchbinder said.

According to Drape and Buchbinder, the cafe’s business peaks in the summer, but now that the weather is getting cooler, fewer people are using the trails around the cafe. As a result, the cafe recently transitioned to different hours for the fall season — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Tuesday though Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. 

Cafe au Lake will close for the fall season on Oct. 31.

The city makes use of the venue to host events with the cafe throughout the year. Last winter, the Parks and Recreation team turned the frozen Arrington Lagoon into an ice skating rink, serving coffee and hot chocolate from the cafe window.

He emphasized that collaborative opportunities like this are some of the best parts of the city’s ownership of the cafe. 

Drape also said the city has plans to expand the cafe in upcoming seasons. He indicated that he’d like to add a lunch service and alcohol to the cafe’s menu in the future. However, the lack of available space within the shelter building is a challenge. 

He added he’s confident that business will resume when the weather gets warmer and is excited to reopen in the spring.

“We benefit from being tied to all sorts of different departments within the city of Evanston that make this whole area more attractive,” Drape said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Land & Lake Cafe to open at Hilton Orrington/Evanston

Skaters hit the rink at Arrington Lagoon in frigid Evanston

Come for the coffee, stay for the clean energy consultation: Windfree Solar opens Evanston cafe

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Kat Abughazaleh was indicted on two counts for actions tied to a protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois.
Congressional frontrunner Kat Abughazaleh indicted for actions tied to Broadview ICE facility protest
The Daily analyzed the H-1B’s impact in Evanston, based on petition data from USCIS’s H-1B Employer Data Hub for fiscal years 2020 through 2025.
By the numbers: H-1B usage in Evanston
An open space.
Putting the fountain in Fountain Square: Debate revolves around gathering space, downtown vitalization
A group of people sit behind a dais.
District 65 flips to two school closures after public pushback, new financial projections
Dollar signs and an arrow on a red background on top of a market.
Evanston business owners alter strategy to adjust to Trump tariffs
The entrance to a school building.
In its final year, Bessie Rhodes rallies as district faces disarray