My Morning Jacket stuns at the Salt Shed for three-night stint

This weekend, sweet tunes filled the “world’s saltiest shed,” as dubbed by My Morning Jacket’s lead vocalist Jim James. 1357 North Elston Ave. was where every Northwestern student’s middle-aged parents wanted to be as the Salt Shed hosted alt-rock band My Morning Jacket.

My Morning Jacket released their 10th studio album, “Is,” in March.

The Louisville-founded band played three 8 p.m. shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Colombian-based music group BALTHVS opened each show, and its psychedelic music led nicely into the main act.

My Morning Jacket took the stage at 9:15 p.m., greeted by a thunderous roar that shook the walls of the warehouse-turned-concert-venue. The five-man crew took their positions and donned their instruments. They glanced at each other, and as quickly as the crowd’s noise reduced to a buzz, the lights came on in radiant fashion. The stage flashed as bright beams energized the crowd onto its feet. James’ pristine voice filled the air as a cacophony of voices sang along.

Gallery • 9 Photos Drayson Jaffee/The Daily Northwestern Balthazar Aguirre of BALTHVS picks his guitar while the band opened for My Morning Jacket.

Friday’s setlist was elite. My Morning Jacket played songs from eight of their albums, including hits such as “Aluminum Park,” “Out in the Open” and “Xmas Curtain.”

After concluding with a cover of Radiohead’s “The National Anthem,” the lights shut off, leaving the crowd in darkness. But the audience’s noise only increased, and a few minutes later, the band came back out for an encore. The group played three songs, finishing with “Dancefloors,” and night one was done.

On Saturday, the merch line snaked through the building. This time, My Morning Jacket pulled from nine of their 10 albums. After opening the second night with “War Begun,” the band continued with “Compound Fracture” and “The Way That He Sings.”

Top tunes from the night also included “Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 1,” “Only Memories Remain” and fan-favorite “One Big Holiday.” Saturday’s encore included four hits: “The Bear,” Jim James’ “State of the Art,” “Highly Suspicious” and finally, “Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2.”

After two nights, one album remained untouched. The crowd’s anticipation was tangible in the air, as everyone knew what was in store. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 2005 album “Z,” My Morning Jacket’s fourth studio album.

On Sunday night, after BALTHVS’ opening performance, James opened the night with three hits before the lights dimmed once again.

After a few moments, the light boards at the back of the stage lit up in a giant letter “Z,” and the crowd erupted.

My Morning Jacket played through the entirety of “Z” in the most electric sequence of the weekend. After the 10th and final song of the album, the band left the stage. The encore finished with “Mahgeetah,” which ended with a long, drawn-out guitar solo.

With one final slam of the drums, the show was over. Even though the weekend had concluded, the buzz remained as the crowds filtered out the doors.

