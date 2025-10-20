Subscribe
Bob’s Pizza to shutter at end of month, staff confirms

Daily file photo by Madison Smith
Known for its Tuesday Trivia Night, Bob’s Pizza is set to close at the end of the month.
Anavi Prakash, City Editor
October 20, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Last updated Oct. 20 at 4:30 a.m. 

Bob’s Pizza is set to shutter its doors at the end of the month, an employee confirmed to The Daily. 

Located at 616 Davis St., the pizza joint is commonly known for its Tuesday Trivia Night. It is also one of the only restaurants in downtown Evanston that stays open until midnight — or 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The mainstay pizza parlor serves specialty pizzas, wings and beer-battered cheese curds alongside a custom drink menu.

The Evanston location of Bob’s Pizza opened in March 2021, taking over the space previously occupied by the Whisky Thief Tavern. Bob’s Pizza originally began as a ghost kitchen inside Whisky Thief during the early pandemic, offering only takeout and delivery options.

The creation of Chef Matt Wilde, Bob’s Pizza has four locations across the Chicago area. The original location is in Pilsen, after which the restaurant’s “Pilsen-style pizza” is named.

Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52

