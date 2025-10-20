Northwestern Faculty Assembly passes resolution opposing Trump compact, amends bylaws

At the Northwestern Faculty Assembly on Wednesday, faculty passed two resolutions, one to amend the assembly bylaws and one to oppose the University’s agreeing to the federal government compact.

This was the second faculty assembly during which faculty reached a quorum, allowing them to vote on resolutions.

The faculty assembly bylaws require 10% of eligible faculty to attend the meeting. Over 600 out of the roughly 4,600 eligible faculty attended, according to political science Prof. and Faculty Senate President Ian Hurd.

The first resolution, to amend the assembly bylaws to align with University statues, qualifies librarians and research faculty members as members of the Faculty Assembly.

The resolution passed with 552 for, six against and 12 abstentions.

Second, the assembly voted on a resolution to oppose capitulation to the federal government “compact,” submitted via faculty petition.

The “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” was originally offered to nine elite colleges and research institutions on Oct.1. The compact offers universities a preferential funding treatment plan in return for specific policy changes including bans on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“This Faculty Assembly opposes any capitulation on the part of Northwestern University to these or similar demands that undermine constitutional rights, democratic principles, faculty governance, institutional autonomy, and academic freedom,” the resolution read.

The second resolution also passed, with 595 for, four against and eight abstentions.

Many faculty members spoke out against the compact during the meeting, noting that President Donald Trump had recently announced the compact was open to any university.

Interim University President Henry Bienen said while he hopes to make a deal with the federal government as opposed to fighting them in court, he is also against the compact.

“I can confirm that I won’t put my name to any agreement which hinders the autonomy of the University to teach what it wants, to hire who it wants, to have students that it wants,” Bienen said.

Bienen confirmed at the Faculty Assembly that as of Wednesday, the University has not been formally invited to sign the compact.

Email: [email protected]

X: @caylalc

Related Stories:

— NU Faculty Assembly hears from President Bienen, votes on two resolutions in second-ever quorum

— Northwestern community express concerns about University policy

— Trump extends offer for preferential funding treatment to all colleges