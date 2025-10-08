Communal Shower Thoughts: Came for the beer

I wanted to write about Taylor Swift’s new album this week, but my freshman year roommate beat me to it, and I agree with her take. Besides, I’ve teased Oktoberfest enough. It’s time to do some serious pondering.

First, a quick refresher: I’ve been abroad for about a month, and so far I’ve discovered a lot about myself — including my affinity for a nice glass of wine with dinner.

This would seem like a pretty obvious conclusion, given that I’m studying in Tuscany, home to some of the most famous vineyards in Italy. However, until this important discovery, I went through life drinking (on trips to countries where I was the appropriate age) only beer.

I love beer — I love it a lot. It’s dependable. There’s nary a situation when I find myself around alcohol but no beer. It’s also pretty mild, in comparison to other options like vodka or tequila straight from the bottle; the pregame beverage choice of many of my friends.

This is probably a good place to mention that I, by choice, do not drink hard alcohol.

Recently, however, I’ve been dabbling in other libations: the occasional split bottle of chilled white wine, a glass of rosé or prosecco and — after I finally gave in to my roommate’s pleas the other day — a sip of an espresso martini. I thought it was delicious and would consider ordering my own. Next time.

Maybe I do drink hard alcohol? I’m getting ahead of myself.

My brew break made me think I was going to go absolutely bananas at Oktoberfest — You’ll have to excuse me, I had a decently calm experience. I thought the beer was good, but I didn’t drink all that much of it.

I drank enough that I wouldn’t be chilly in my dirndl, but it turns out young people can drink responsibly sometimes. Based on some of the drunk brawls I witnessed, they might even do so more than legit grownups.

The appeal of Oktoberfest to me was so much more than it being a beer festival.

I ate delicious food, although I’m pretty sure the lady who served me my request of chicken schnitzel with curry sauce thought I was nuts.

Cheese spätzle is another stellar dish I would like to have again. Comparing it to macaroni and cheese honestly feels like an insult — and I love mac and cheese — but it was just that good. Note to Oktoberfest aspirants: Don’t skip the fried onions.

Although my dad reminded me that this is not Bavarian fare, I texted my family saying I was moving to Germany after seeing and quickly purchasing a stick of chocolate-covered strawberries.

Belinda Carlisle must have been confused. If heaven is indeed a place on earth, it isn’t because of boys, but the universal magic of a festival that grants people of all ages the opportunity to just have fun.

Honestly, that’s what I’ll remember about Oktoberfest. Not the 99 steins of beer on the walls, but the ability to embrace my inner child for one day.

When you ask me my favorite part of going to Oktoberfest, I will tell you enthusiastically that it was sampling treats, playing games and most importantly, going on rides with my friends.

Yes, beer can change your perspective, but not as well as a ride on the 80-meter-high Bayerntower can.

I don’t mean to bury my lede, but the amusement park aspect of Oktoberfest was magical. The 15 minutes I spent wearing cardboard glasses that refracted light going through a fun house obstacle course with one of my best friends was the highlight of my experience.

At the end of the day, I didn’t stay for the beer — We had Hofbräu at my hotel, too.

I stayed for the rides.

Sylvie Slotkin is a Medill junior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Related Stories:

— Communal Shower Thoughts: Let her cook

— Communal Shower Thoughts: Back on the bus

— Communal Shower Thoughts: My first sip of alcohol