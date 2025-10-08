From StuCo to the big stage: NU alum Sophie Liu David navigates professional theater life

Sophie Liu David (Communication ’25) is “loving the audition life.” Working as a professional actress in Chicago, the former Northwestern theatre major is currently an ensemble member in the Marriott Theatre’s production of musical drama “Catch Me If You Can.”

Despite growing up auditioning for commercials and dancing in Los Angeles, David said she didn’t know she would pursue a performing arts career until after she came to NU in 2021. She said she originally chose NU because it allowed her to pursue both traditional academics and theatre.

“I really appreciated getting to take a range of classes,” David said. “I took Marriage 101 and statistics, and all of those classes were helpful in just becoming a well-rounded person.”

David considers herself a huge fan of the acting sequence within NU’s theatre program, which allowed her to spend two years honing her craft with Communication Prof. Shawn Douglass.

Douglass has served as a mentor for her transition from school to the professional world, she said.

“Sophie was not daunted by criticism. She wanted to improve, and she took notes to heart,” Douglass said. “It’s been exciting to see that pay off for her in the professional world.”

During her time at NU outside of class, David was a member of Graffiti Dancers and Tonik Tap. She also performed in numerous student shows, including multiple Wirtz Center and StuCo productions.

David made her professional theatre debut in the fall of her junior year when she took a quarter-long leave of absence to perform in Drury Lane Theatre’s Roger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” She said she had auditioned for the show spring of her sophomore year and found out she had booked the ensemble role in the middle of finals week that quarter.

“Being in that show really cemented that I loved doing this every day,” David said. “I love the life of it.”

Since then, David has signed with independent talent agency Grey Talent Group, which has offices across Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. She has performed in professional productions across Illinois at Drury Lane, Marriott, the Paramount Theatre, The Lex and Festival 56.

Since graduating, David has continued to work with fellow Wildcats. The music director of “Catch Me If You Can” is Communication lecturer Ryan Nelson, the professor of a “Musicianship for Actors” class she took during her time in college.

“It has been so exciting to see Sophie grow from in the classroom and on the Wirtz stage to being a true Chicago professional,” said Nelson.

David has performed in “Catch Me If You Can” since it opened on Aug. 27. She said doing the same show eight times a week has made the experience a routine, adding that she has gotten better at taking care of her body, as doing multiple shows a week requires proper stretching and warming up.

David’s contract ends when the show closes on Oct. 19. After, she plans to head home to Los Angeles for the holidays — but as for the next steps in her career, she isn’t sure yet.

“I think the life of an actor means ‘who knows,’” David said. “I’m going to spend time with my family and then see where the future takes me after that.”

Email: [email protected]

