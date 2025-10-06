A sound purchase: Students partake in the emerging hobby of collecting vinyls

The ’70s, low-rise jeans and vinyl records –– today’s young adults seem to be traveling back in time, reviving the trends that define past decades. The resurrection of analog in a digital age reflects a growing desire for tangible, hands-on hobbies.

At Northwestern, students are part of this growing trend. McCormick sophomore Yohannes Heineman began collecting vinyl records during his freshman year of high school, encouraged by his father’s interest. Now, he owns more than 70 records.

Heineman brought his passion to Evanston, where his dorm room doubles as a listening space that includes a record player, stereo receiver and five-track CD player.

McCormick junior Sarah Kim, said some of her friends collect vinyl record covers to decorate their walls, while others repurpose old vinyl records by using them as coasters.

She said she finds music in a physical format more intimate than digital streaming.

“The sound quality is just better,” she said. “There’s something about listening to an album in full rather than shuffling through a playlist.”

Digital streaming services make finding new music and making playlists easier, but features are limited compared to record players, Kim said. On record players, listeners can adjust speed and pitch, creating an entirely new experience with the same record.

Kim also said that although record players aren’t the most practical, they feel valuable because they are limited and reflect personality.

“It’s a way of showing taste,” she said.

That sense of value connects students today with a time when vinyl was the norm for consuming music. Rather than just streaming a single, a record provides a distinct listening experience that supports the artist’s full vision for an album.

For Loyola University Chicago sophomore Marcos Salas the interest lies in owning a tangible piece of an album he loves completely.

“If I really love a certain album from start to finish, I think it’s an absolute perfect album, I think that justifies the purchase,” Salas said.

Local record store owners say they’ve noticed an increase in young customers. Steven Kay, the owner of Vintage Vinyl in Evanston, a record store frequented by rock star legends like Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, described the change.

After reopening for in-store shopping in 2022 after the pandemic, Kay immediately noticed a change in the demographic. He said being stuck at home may have been a catalyst for the younger generation.

But to Kay, the effect of heightened attention from younger customers has not been totally positive. Kay put up signs in Vintage Vinyl to stop customers from using the records as props, and said he wants young collectors to dig deeper than indulging in records just for the aesthetic.

“I really just hope that people will stay with it, and that they’ll do a little homework on their own,” Kay said.

While some audiophiles splurge on high-end turntables, Greg Allen, owner of Animal Records in Evanston, believes the barrier to entry doesn’t have to be so high. His store sells record players for as little as $30 so collecting is accessible to newcomers.

For Allen, collecting old records is also a way to explore music globally, since each vinyl carries a history and context that makes it unique.

“You can just go down so many rabbit holes, and it’s almost never-ending,” Allen said.

Still, vinyl’s comeback hasn’t escaped the realities of the music industry. Kay said artists and labels sometimes exploit demand, charging inflated prices despite their target audience being young fans.

Even so, many students are willing to pay. Kim said she’d rather buy a record than other overpriced merchandise.

“If you go to a concert and you want to buy merch, if the sweater is $120, a vinyl being like $40 isn’t that crazy,” Kim said.

For now, vinyl’s return shows no signs of slowing. Whether for the sound, the aesthetic or the sentiment — Gen Z collectors are putting the needle down and letting it spin.

