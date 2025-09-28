Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

From the Newsroom: Introducing our Fall 2025 Opinion Columnists!

Aidan Klineman, Opinion Editor
September 28, 2025

The Daily Northwestern Opinion Desk is proud to name nine columnists for the Fall 2025 Quarter, in accordance with its commitment to providing a platform for the diverse perspectives of the Northwestern and Evanston communities.

On campus and around the world, our student columnists will use their backgrounds and experiences as foundations to produce regularly-occurring pieces on a wide range of topics — from news and politics to advice, humor and local music. 

It has never been more important to use platforms like The Daily to share your voice. We look forward to continuing the work of inspiring civil discourse in the NU community, and we hope you will join us by contributing to The Daily Northwestern Opinion section. As always, submissions should be forwarded to [email protected].

Aidan Klineman is a Medill junior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Winiarsky: What Kamala Harris and Michael Schill have in common
Winiarsky: What Kamala Harris and Michael Schill have in common
Communal Shower Thoughts: Back on the bus
Communal Shower Thoughts: Back on the bus
Dempsey: We need to stop pretending this is normal
Dempsey: We need to stop pretending this is normal
NU AAUP Dispatches: Fighting Northwestern truthiness, the dis-appointment of Michael Schill
NU AAUP Dispatches: Fighting Northwestern truthiness, the dis-appointment of Michael Schill
Sextou: I don’t have an internship and other world-ending problems
Sextou: I don’t have an internship and other world-ending problems
Winiarsky: Charlie Kirk and the problem with searching for meaning on the internet
Winiarsky: Charlie Kirk and the problem with searching for meaning on the internet