Deals and discounts: The hidden powers of Northwestern’s Wildcard

While some Northwestern students might think their Wildcard is just a small piece of purple plastic that’s only good for building access and meal plan swipes, it’s also a card that provides numerous discounts.

Through the Wildcard Advantage Program, the University partners with over 250 Evanston and Chicago area businesses to bring special deals to NU students.

Tired of the dining hall?

Over 50 restaurants and cafes partner with Wildcard Advantage. Many restaurants offer a 10% discount on an order when presented with a Wildcard in person or a discount code online.

Trattoria Demi, an Italian restaurant on Sherman Avenue, offers 20% off a single, dine-in entree. For a local breakfast option, Egg Harbor Cafe offers 15% off the bill. Or, if students are tired of dining hall pizza, they can head to Papa John’s to get a large 1-topping pizza for $9.99 online using code “NW999”.

Take a class!

For students that want to take a break from their academic classes, Wildcard Advantage has discounts available for creative outlets and classes throughout Evanston and Chicago.

Students can take a $13 ballet class at Chicago Ballet Arts on Foster Street or get 15% off of a Mess Around & Find Out Adult Makers Night at the Art Makers Outpost. Those nights include art project demonstrations with access to the outposts craft materials and invites those under 21 to bring their own bottles!

If students want to stay on campus, they can also take a Norris Mini Course at a discounted rate.

Get active off campus

While the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion offers free gym equipment usage and some workout classes, some students might prefer to take specialty classes and explore what Evanston offers.

From general workout spaces like Chicago Athletic Clubs and Orangetheory Fitness to specialty classes at studios like Grateful Yoga and Pure Barre, students can present their Wildcard to get discounts on classes and annual memberships.

Self-care day

Since most students have moved away from home, students find themselves exploring new places to get their hair, nails and additional salon services done. So, why not save some money while they try new services?

On Monday through Wednesday at Evans Nails and Spa, students can receive free manicures with the purchase of a pedicure by showing their Wildcard. Additionally, multiple hair salons, including new salon W+Co, in Evanston offer 20% off services such as haircuts and blow-dry services for students.

