The best classes at Northwestern

The 12 quarters that stand between you and graduation may seem like a lot, until you realize how many interesting classes you can choose from.This article will help guide you to some of the most popular and interesting courses with no prerequisites.

But first, there are two tools everyone needs to know about before class registration: The first is the University’s course and teacher evaluation reports, known as CTECs. These are student reviews of professors and classes that can be accessed via CAESAR — as long as you complete your CTECs each quarter. The second is Paper.nu, a course-scheduling website that allows you to visualize your weekly schedule and plan the four years ahead.

Now that you’re equipped with these tools, here’s a rundown of classes you’ll want to check out:

ASTRON 111: Introduction to Astrobiology

Any non-STEM NU student will soon come to know that finding courses to fulfill the Natural Sciences Foundational Discipline can be hard. Astrobiology, known simply by many students as “Aliens,” offers both a fascinating perspective into the possibility of extraterrestrial life and a relatively light workload — perfect for completing a graduation requirement.

DANCE 110: Movement for the Stage

The School of Communication offers a range of partial-credit dance classes open to all undergraduates. Movement for the Stage will help improve your strength and flexibility, all while providing a much-needed break from the monotony of lectures. Even better? The class is focused on circus movement, meaning you might learn some cool new party tricks.

ECON 159: Doing Good

How do we “do good”? The economics department has some answers. Taught by Prof. Dean Karlan, who served as USAID’s chief economist, this course is a combination of public policy, the economics of charity and psychology. No prior economics background required!

ENGLISH 220: The Bible as Literature

The Bible as Literature can count toward either the Literature and Arts FD or the Ethical and Evaluative Thinking FD, and is a great opportunity to take one of NU’s smaller, seminar-style humanities classes. The course description calls it “the most influential text in Western culture from a literary perspective.”

FRENCH 374: Proust

Proust is another great, small Literature and Arts class that is an intense but incredible exploration of Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time.” The class is taught in English.

GBL_HLTH 221: Beyond Porn: Sexuality, Health and Pleasure

An introductory course that fulfills the Social and Behavioral Sciences FD, Beyond Porn is one of the most talked-about classes on campus. Taught by anthropology Prof. Noelle Sullivan, who also serves as the director of Global Health Studies, Beyond Porn “goes beyond many presumptions about sex and pleasure depicted in pornography and popular culture, in order to equip students with information that can lead to more satisfying and healthy sexual experiences across their lifespan, regardless of how they identify, or who or what they like.”

HISTORY 253: A Global History of Prisons and Camps

In A Global History of Prisons and Camps, history Prof. Benjamin Frommer introduces students to the “intertwined histories of the modern prison and various types of detention camps.” A topic both timeless and timely, this class is an in-depth exploration of everything from philosophy, law and criminal justice, to race and politics.

Email: [email protected]

X: @isabelsu_

Related Stories:

— Welcoming the Wildcats, a rundown on Wildcat Welcome

— Packing for success – the dorm essentials

— Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 7: (Ghost) hunting for the best classes