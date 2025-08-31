Packing for success – the dorm essentials

Though seemingly unlikely, dorm rooms can be a sanctuary in a whirlwind of new activities, classes and people to meet during your freshman year. Whether it’s to stop between classes for a quick power nap or have friends over for watch parties, a cozy and well-equipped dorm room is an essential starting point for your college experience.

As a rising junior with two years of dorm living under her belt, here is my ultimate packing list for your first year at Northwestern — hopefully saving you too many trips to the Evanston Target or from carrying too much bulk on your journey to Evanston.

Laundry

Laundry rooms are available in the dorms free of charge, yet the journey down can be treacherous — especially if you live in a building with no elevators and multiple floors. Laundry bags equipped with shoulder straps are the easiest way to bring your laundry down multiple flights of stairs. Plus, they’re easy to fold flat and store in any luggage item.

As for cleaning supplies, detergent pods are easy to toss into the washer to get the job done. Dryer sheets are also an essential if you like to use dryers, or you can hang up your clothes to air-dry if you prefer to take the environmentally sustainable route.

Organization and cleaning

To maximize the small, shared living space in your dorm, smart, compact storage items are a definite must. Featured on every packing list for a reason, command hooks, extension cords and over-the-door hooks are essential to keeping your space tidy and organized.

Maintaining your space also means doing some extra cleaning in your spare time. Hand-held vacuum cleaners and a good tub of disinfecting wipes are key to protect your room from musty dorm air, crumbs and critters.

Dorm furniture

An essential to ensure relaxing nights of sleep year-round is a Twin XL mattress topper, which will upgrade your dorm bed to a cozier plane of existence. (You can have it shipped to your dorm!) Along with corresponding Twin XL bed sheets and a duvet cover, bring a throw blanket for added cozy vibes and extra protection from the incoming winter chill.

Every dorm comes equipped with a desk, chair, bed, closet space and recycling and trash bins. Extra services, like lofting or bunking your bed, are available for request on the Housing Portal later in the summer. The option to rent a mini fridge to store snacks and leftovers is also available on the USS site, and should be ordered as soon as possible for free delivery and installation prior to your arrival on campus.

Bathroom

Often seen as a collegiate rite of passage, the dreaded communal bathroom — which most NU dorms have — has no reason to be anxiety-inducing if you are well-prepared. A sturdy pair of shower shoes and a hanging shower caddy are essentials for hitting the dorm showers. As a bonus, you can also pack a lightweight bathrobe to ensure maximum comfort when making the trek from your room to the bathroom.

Winter gear

As a Californian, I have had my fair share of gripes with Midwestern winters and lakeside chill during the past two years. If you hail from warmer climates, and even if you don’t, it is imperative to bring two winter jackets — a light puffer for the autumn chill and a heavier-duty jacket that covers your butt to protect you from freezing and subfreezing temperatures come January.

And no matter how tough you think you are, pack multiple winter hats, scarves and gloves — you might lose a few along the way so it’s good to have spares — and actually use them. Your extremities will thank you for it.

Decor

Once you have all the basics down, it’s time to personalize your space! Bring your favorite posters and print out pictures of family and friends to decorate your walls. Mood lighting and lamps can also brighten up the space — just make sure to follow Residential Services’ regulations on interior room decorations.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech