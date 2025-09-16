Michael Schill talks free speech, democracy at convocation address on last day as president

On Michael Schill’s last day as Northwestern’s president, his address at the New Student Convocation urged freshman and transfer students to “make a difference in the world” any way they can, whether it’s “finding solutions for the unhoused” or “protecting democratic values.”

Schill announced the end of his three-year presidency on Sept. 4. Monday’s speech was one of his last formal appearances as University president.

He began his 16-minute speech with memories from his own undergraduate years, from his experiences as a first-generation college student to finding his academic niche in housing and urban policy. He then pivoted to address national issues from free speech to attacks on higher education.

“I deeply regret that the world today is one where outrages occur on a daily basis, as we’ve all seen last week,” Schill said.

Schill said during this challenging time for the nation and for universities like NU, students should think about the effect their speech has on others and familiarize themselves with the University’s free speech policies.

Schill praised the Advisory Committee on Free Expression and Institutional Speech, which he launched in 2024, quoting the committee’s definition of dialogue and speech. He also noted that NU’s new free speech and protest policies ensure a safe and healthy learning environment, replacing earlier policies that were “insufficient to meet the moment.”

“The genius of American higher education, at least the type of education that takes place at a school like Northwestern, is that we learn from each other,” Schill said. “We value robust discussion and debate. We are committed to dialogue and the search for understanding. We embrace unconventional views and respect our differences.”

Decked out in purple Class of 2029 t-shirts, students also heard from Provost Kathleen Hagerty, who spoke about the abundance of opportunities available to undergraduate students.

She encouraged students to reach out for help and to not let uncertainty deter them from pursuing their goals.

“Northwestern has many academic supports in place, no lack of office hours, academic and peer advisors,” Hagerty said. “There is absolutely no reason for you to suffer alone.”

Vice President of Enrollment Stacey Kostell talked about the demographic makeup of the class of 2029, drawn Northwestern’s largest applicant pool yet.

“You are from everywhere: 83 different countries and 48 states,” Kostell said. “You also graduated from 1,400 different high schools and attended over 200 different colleges and universities. About 15% of you are the very first in your family to attend college, and 160 of you are QuestBridge Scholars. You’re brilliant, accomplished, engaged and community minded.”

As emcees Communication senior Katherine Horton and Medill senior Brandon Kondritz directed students out of Ryan Fieldhouse, Schill shook hands with and hugged Hagerty, Kostell and other NU staff and faculty.

After taking a sabbatical, Schill will return to the Pritzker School of Law to teach and do research.

“While my last day as president is today, I plan on being part of the life of Northwestern for many years to come,” Schill said. “I hope I get the chance to meet you while you’re undergraduates here, and maybe, just maybe, see you in law school someday.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Outgoing University President Michael Schill earned nearly $1.7 million in first full year, tax filings show

— President Schill calls on new parents to ‘fight for Northwestern’ in first appearance since resignation

— Henry S. Bienen announced as interim president of Northwestern following Schill resignation