Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Forno gets a pizza the action: New restaurant to replace Norris’ MOD Pizza

Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
The establishment will replace MOD Pizza, which shuttered midsummer after the fast-casual chain’s contract with the University expired.
Edward Simon Cruz, Development & Recruitment Editor
September 9, 2025

Fire up the oven: A new pizza joint will heat up Norris University Center with a soft launch Wednesday before a full opening Monday, according to a Compass Group news release.

The forthcoming restaurant, Forno Pizza Co., is a Northwestern Dining original. The establishment will replace MOD Pizza, which served up pizzas and salads on the Norris ground floor since 2018 and bit the crust midsummer after the fast-casual chain’s contract with the University expired.

Forno will allow students to use meal exchanges for entree salads and two-topping pizzas starting Monday — increasing from the single topping allowed on MOD pizzas during the 2024-25 academic year. Other meal exchange options will include two large pizza slices and one slice with a side salad.

In addition to full pizzas and salads, students can order pizza by the slice at the forthcoming Forno Pizza Co. (Photo courtesy of Compass Group)

Compass, NU’s food service provider, hopes to halve wait times by allowing students to order individual slices, according to the release.

The restaurant will offer a gluten-free crust, vegan mozzarella and vegan beef crumble among its options for crusts, cheeses and toppings.

Demetrios Kyprianos, district executive chef at Compass, said in the release that the pizzeria will prioritize “community” on campus.

“We wanted to create a concept that’s fast, flavorful, and exciting for students, while keeping the oven at the center of the experience,” Kyprianos said in the release.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Bluesky: @edwardsimoncruz.bsky.social

Related Stories:

MOD Pizza to close Saturday, making way for new Norris pizza place

Cheese pizza with … cheese? MOD meal exchange no longer offers unlimited toppings

Norris University Center updates food retail hours, including all-day Shake Smart meal swipes

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Michael Schill, Rebecca Blank and Morton Schapiro in front of The Arch on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.
Michael Schill's departure from Northwestern will leave a presidential vacancy. What’s next?
A composite image of Michael Schill in front of an aerial photograph of University Hall.
Michael Schill’s resignation prompts mixed feelings from Northwestern community
A woman and a man in suits sit in chairs in front of a purple background.
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney talks defending democracy, Trump GOP at Pritzker
NU first alerted the community of police activity at Mudd Library through an AlertNU notification Friday at 6:43 p.m.
AlertNU notification issued after ‘unfounded’ call of shots fired in Mudd Library, authorities say
A man is talking, sitting down in front of a microphone.
A House committee interviewed Michael Schill less than a month before his resignation. Here’s what was discussed.
A grey concrete sign outside of a Northwestern Feinberg Medicine building.
Feinberg scores $500,000 in research funding from Les Turner ALS Foundation