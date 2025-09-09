Forno gets a pizza the action: New restaurant to replace Norris’ MOD Pizza

Fire up the oven: A new pizza joint will heat up Norris University Center with a soft launch Wednesday before a full opening Monday, according to a Compass Group news release.

The forthcoming restaurant, Forno Pizza Co., is a Northwestern Dining original. The establishment will replace MOD Pizza, which served up pizzas and salads on the Norris ground floor since 2018 and bit the crust midsummer after the fast-casual chain’s contract with the University expired.

Forno will allow students to use meal exchanges for entree salads and two-topping pizzas starting Monday — increasing from the single topping allowed on MOD pizzas during the 2024-25 academic year. Other meal exchange options will include two large pizza slices and one slice with a side salad.

Compass, NU’s food service provider, hopes to halve wait times by allowing students to order individual slices, according to the release.

The restaurant will offer a gluten-free crust, vegan mozzarella and vegan beef crumble among its options for crusts, cheeses and toppings.

Demetrios Kyprianos, district executive chef at Compass, said in the release that the pizzeria will prioritize “community” on campus.

“We wanted to create a concept that’s fast, flavorful, and exciting for students, while keeping the oven at the center of the experience,” Kyprianos said in the release.

