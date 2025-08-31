Welcoming the Wildcats, a rundown on Wildcat Welcome

To kick off their first year at Northwestern, new students experience Wildcat Welcome, NU’s new student orientation week. Wildcat Welcome is meant to help students navigate campus, partake in NU traditions and build friendships with other incoming undergraduates. This year, Wildcat Welcome will be held September 9 to 15, bringing almost a week’s worth of programming to the newest ‘Cats.

During most of Wildcat Welcome, students attend events and participate in programming within their Peer Advisor group, led by an older student known as their PA. Everyone in a PA group is in the same undergraduate school, and for many undergraduates, they will take one of their fall classes with their PA group — whether that be a Weinberg seminar, McCormick’s PRDV or a Medill introductory class.

Move-In Day

The first day of Wildcat Welcome is move-in day, where new students will take their first steps on campus as Wildcats and move into their dorm rooms. Students will have most of the day to move in, with welcome week programming not starting until 5 p.m. that night.

The night will conclude with First Night Northwestern, where fun activities and snacks will be planned around campus for new students to enjoy.

Becoming a Wildcat

Day two of Wildcat Welcome — the first full day of programming — will be jam-packed with events. Starting bright and early at 10 a.m., students will meet and line up with their PA group to participate in NU’s traditional “March Through the Arch.” All new students will walk in a procession through the Weber Arch to mark the beginning of their time as a Wildcat. With a marching band and families cheering the new ‘Cats on, the tradition is one of the most festive ways to start your time as a NU student.

The incoming class will also take their class photo, where they will be arranged to make the iconic Northwestern N with all their peers.

Learning about Resources and Organizations on Campus

Throughout Wildcat Welcome, students will be exposed to different campus resources and organizations. Wildcat Welcome holds a resource fair, where new ‘Cats can learn about different tools, whether that be academic, health or other resources, to assist them during their time as an undergraduate. Students also attend the Rock the Lake performance, which hosts numerous performing arts groups they can join during the fall.

International Students and Transfers

Wildcat Welcome begins a few days earlier for international students. Move-in day for international students is on September 7, two days before most undergraduates move in. The following two days, international students have separate programming tailored to building community and learning about campus resources.

NU transfers also have their own iteration of Wildcat Welcoming, participating in many of the same activities as the incoming freshmen, but also attending transfer-specific events. Annually, NU holds a transfer bond fire and a transfer trip to Chicago.

True Northwestern Dialogue

Throughout the course of the week, new students will complete True Northwestern Dialogue with their PA group, also known as TNDs. TNDs are meant to help prepare students for their time at NU by covering topics like belonging, wellness and sexual health. Completing all the TNDs, which will be facilitated by PAs, is required, and new students will not be able to register for classes until they attend all required TNDs.

NU Football

On Saturday, September 13, NU Football will play a home game during Wildcat Welcome against Oregon. NU is working on fun and creative ways to engage the incoming class, according to a University spokesperson.

Convocation

New students will also attend the New Student Convocation, where they are welcomed to NU by University President Michael Schill. In past years, Schill addressed the new Wildcats and gave them advice for their time at NU.

Course registration

While older students have already registered for Fall classes, new students do not register until Wildcat Welcome. PAs will walk freshmen through registration during the students’ assigned registration time and assist with any issues they may run into in the process.

