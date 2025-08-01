Gov. JB Pritzker signs school mental health screenings into law at D65 School

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide.

With a backdrop of a hand-painted, student-made mural and a grinning slate of state legislators behind him, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Thursday implementing mental health screenings at Illinois public schools at Chute Middle School, part of Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

The legislation is a “national first” worth celebrating, according to Pritzker. It will create annual mental health screenings for Illinois students in grades three through twelve, starting in the 2027-2028 school year — at no cost to school districts or families.

“Just as we have been screening for vision or hearing — challenges that students have had for many years — we will now provide assessments for mental health,” Pritzker said.

The bill ensures the annual screenings will be confidential and age-appropriate, and that parents can opt out at any time. It also creates partnerships with psychiatric hospitals and schools to connect families with the state’s Behavioral Health Care and Ongoing Navigation, or BEACON portal, which pools mental health services for children and adolescents.

At the podium, State Superintendent Tony Sanders said the new legislation is a shift “from reaction to prevention” in addressing student mental health crises.

“Not only are we sharing best practice, we are sending a clear message that we see our students not just as learners, but as whole people,” Sanders said.

The event, held in the middle school’s cafeteria Thursday afternoon, was a who’s who of Illinois and Evanston politics and education.

State-level speakers included Sanders, a slate of state representatives and senators who had co-sponsored the bill — including Evanston’s State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) — and Chief Officer for Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation, Dr. Dana Weiner. Representing the local community were District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner and Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

From the audience, mental health advocate Anne King applauded the legislation and thanked the governor for his support of the efforts. The bill’s mission resonated with the story of her sister, who had asked for help at school to no avail before she died by suicide in 1996.

“These screenings could have saved her life,” King told The Daily.

King said the screenings will be an extra help for students and parents alike. She said she encourages parents to take advantage of the services to further destigmatize mental health at Illinois schools.

The statewide screenings will build on the success of District 65’s current mental health screening services and dedicated socio-emotional learning curriculums — which Pritzker deemed exemplary in his comments, calling Evanston a statewide leader in proactive child care.

Despite potential school consolidations and a looming federal discrimination investigation facing District 65, Turner saw the event as an excellent opportunity to showcase the schools’ successes ahead of the incoming school year.

“I’m really looking to go into this school year with a focus around joy and fellowship,” Turner said. “How do we celebrate and acknowledge the great things that are happening in this district, and not fixate on the challenging decisions we have to make.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories:

— Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term

— Illinois lawmakers introduce Chicago area transit reform bills as fiscal cliff looms

— Activists rally for climate legislation in Springfield during annual Climate Action Lobby Day