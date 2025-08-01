Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Gov. JB Pritzker signs school mental health screenings into law at D65 School

Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern
Gov. JB Pritzker signed the mental health bill into law at Evanston’s Chute Middle School Thursday afternoon.
Marisa Guerra Echeverria, Managing Editor
August 1, 2025

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide.

With a backdrop of a hand-painted, student-made mural and a grinning slate of state legislators behind him, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Thursday implementing mental health screenings at Illinois public schools at Chute Middle School, part of Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

The legislation is a “national first” worth celebrating, according to Pritzker. It will create annual mental health screenings for Illinois students in grades three through twelve, starting in the 2027-2028 school year — at no cost to school districts or families.

“Just as we have been screening for vision or hearing — challenges that students have had for many years  — we will now provide assessments for mental health,” Pritzker said. 

The bill ensures the annual screenings will be confidential and age-appropriate, and that parents can opt out at any time. It also creates partnerships with psychiatric hospitals and schools to connect families with the state’s Behavioral Health Care and Ongoing Navigation, or BEACON portal, which pools mental health services for children and adolescents.

At the podium, State Superintendent Tony Sanders said the new legislation is a shift “from reaction to prevention” in addressing student mental health crises. 

“Not only are we sharing best practice, we are sending a clear message that we see our students not just as learners, but as whole people,” Sanders said. 

The event, held in the middle school’s cafeteria Thursday afternoon, was a who’s who of Illinois and Evanston politics and education. 

State-level speakers included Sanders, a slate of state representatives and senators who had co-sponsored the bill — including Evanston’s State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) — and Chief Officer for Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation, Dr. Dana Weiner. Representing the local community were District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner and Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

From the audience, mental health advocate Anne King applauded the legislation and thanked the governor for his support of the efforts. The bill’s mission resonated with the story of her sister, who had asked for help at school to no avail before she died by suicide in 1996.

“These screenings could have saved her life,” King told The Daily. 

King said the screenings will be an extra help for students and parents alike. She said she encourages parents to take advantage of the services to further destigmatize mental health at Illinois schools. 

The statewide screenings will build on the success of District 65’s current mental health screening services and dedicated socio-emotional learning curriculums — which Pritzker deemed exemplary in his comments, calling Evanston a statewide leader in proactive child care. 

Despite potential school consolidations and a looming federal discrimination investigation facing District 65, Turner saw the event as an excellent opportunity to showcase the schools’ successes ahead of the incoming school year. 

“I’m really looking to go into this school year with a focus around joy and fellowship,” Turner said. “How do we celebrate and acknowledge the great things that are happening in this district, and not fixate on the challenging decisions we have to make.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Related Stories: 

Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term

Illinois lawmakers introduce Chicago area transit reform bills as fiscal cliff looms

Activists rally for climate legislation in Springfield during annual Climate Action Lobby Day

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Elizabeth Niemczyk spent the day drawing a Salvadorian girl surrounded by flowers on the sidewalk outside Madison Grace on 612 Davis St.
Chalk artists liven up Evanston streets at annual contest
People seated on chairs hold up signs.
‘Unfair, meaningless dialogue’ stagnation, drama plague comprehensive plan deliberations, as Ald. Clare Kelly walks out
Members of the Prieto family cut the ribbon at Saturday’s renaming ceremony.
'The real Evanston': 9th ward community center renamed for Latino activists
As COVID-19 pandemic relief subsidies run out, Chicago area transit operators expect to face a projected $770 million fiscal cliff.
CTA unveils four newly renovated, ADA accessible Red Line stations
A man in a navy buttoned shirt stands in front of a blue gradient background.
Evanston resident, ex-Microsoft tech strategist Nick Pyati launches bid for Congress
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses the crowd at the Buffett co-sponsored event.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Buffett researchers host screening and discussion on 1995 Heat Wave
More in Politics
The U.S. Capital Building
State Rep. Hoan Huynh, 50th Ward Committeeman Bruce Leon jump into race for Schakowsky’s seat
A crowd of more than a dozen people hold up campaign signs reading “Miracle Jenkins for Congress” pose for a picture in a park.
Evanston native Miracle Jenkins uplifts working class experience, ‘Universal New Deal’ in 9th Congressional District race
A woman shakes another woman’s hand among a cluster of people.
Summer soiree previews Democratic primary for Illinois 9th District voters
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announced endorsements from 18 Evanston community leaders Thursday.
Evanston councilmembers, community leaders endorse Biss for Congress
Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would seek a third term Thursday morning.
Gov. JB Pritzker announces he will seek third term
Over 1,000 Shore community members gathered at Fountain Square to protest the Trump administration, waving around American flags and homemade protest signs.
Indivisible Evanston rallies North Shore residents for ‘No Kings’ protest
More in Top Stories
Lollapalooza 2025, featuring more than 170 live performances — including Olivia Rodrigo — begins Thursday.
The Daily’s 2025 Lollapalooza Preview
Northwestern will eliminate more than 400 staff positions.
Northwestern to eliminate more than 400 staff positions amid ‘mounting financial pressures’
Matt Abtahi had worked at NU from late 2019.
Former GSRC director Matt Abtahi sues NU for discriminatory, retaliatory behavior culminating in termination
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone throws a pass during Northwestern’s spring practice.
Football: Braun, players preview 2025 season at Big Ten Football Media Days
In April, the administration froze about $790 million in federal funds for NU.
Trump administration reportedly seeks payments from NU, other schools over antisemitism allegations
Rising NU sophomore Sarah Bock last starred as Miss Huang in Apple TV’s “Severance."
Northwestern sophomore Sarah Bock to slay in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot