Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Illinois lawmakers introduce Chicago area transit reform bills as fiscal cliff looms

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
The measure would not remedy the $770 million fiscal cliff that Chicago area transit operators are expected to face next year as federal COVID-19 pandemic relief subsidies run out.
Sophie Baker and Jack Baker
May 29, 2025

Mere days before the end of the legislative session, Illinois state representatives filed a transit reform bill Wednesday that would alter the governing structure of the Chicago area public transportation system without addressing its looming fiscal cliff.

Later that day, an alternative proposal was filed in the state Senate that would similarly remake the system — while addressing the budgetary shortfall.

If passed, both bills would replace the Regional Transportation Authority, which currently oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Pace and Metra lines, with a new agency called the Northern Illinois Transit Authority. Under the House bill’s “one network, one timetable, one ticket model,” NITA would be tasked with creating a universal fare system and ensuring coordination among service providers.

But that measure would not remedy the $770 million fiscal cliff that Chicago area transit operators are expected to face next year as federal COVID-19 pandemic relief subsidies run out. If this deficit is not addressed, transit agencies have warned they would institute severe service cuts.

The Senate bill incorporates similar ideas while also offering funding solutions. These include increasing the price of Illinois tollways by 50 cents, imposing a public electric vehicle charging station fee and extending rideshare and real estate transfer taxes to more Chicago area residents. The bill also proposes transit agency staff cuts.

These plans join two contentious proposals that have dominated legislative debates surrounding transit reform this year: the RTA’s plan to expand its own oversight and the Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act, which has been championed by transit advocates but criticized by labor unions who oppose consolidation.

The new reform bills combine elements of both earlier proposals by establishing a unified agency without completely eliminating the CTA, Pace and Metra in an effort to preserve their existing collective bargaining agreements.

Email: [email protected] 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @jdowb2005

Related Stories:

Activists rally for climate legislation in Springfield during annual Climate Action Lobby Day

State legislators, CMAP present preliminary plan to address Chicago transit fiscal cliff

As transit faces uncertain future, Evanston advocates question fixes

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Diverse hands with pride paraphernalia
Pride Month 2025: Evanston and Chicago’s lineup of events celebrating love and unity
An illustration of a dais and a microphone stand
Evanston joins local governments in legal fights over federal funding, immigration
A building under construction behind a chain link fence.
Q&A: D65 director of strategic project management talks Foster School construction
Scissors cut an art palette and brushes.
Evanston arts organizations pivot following NEA funding cuts, anti-DEI policies
A woman speaks into a microphone at a dais.
Devoid of debate, sleepy City Council meeting yields contract shifts, labor regulations
A woman wearing an orange dress and blue necklace on a blue background.
Q&A: Outgoing ETHS principal discusses social emotional learning, strengthening school community
More in Latest Stories
A photo of a man in red chairs paired with a film strip of different clips from the movie.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Studio’ offers humorous, fun perspective into world behind the silver screen
Nearly two years after “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” was released, the “Mission: Impossible” series’ latest installment premiered in theaters May 23.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ proves that still, no mission is impossible
We opted for the pad see eiw and panang curry, which were both flavorful and delicious.
Open Tab: Pinto Thai invites diners to slow down and share authentic dishes
Two women pose behind a podium. One holds an award in her hand.
Feinberg’s Women Faculty Organization provides mentorship, builds community
A&amp;O productions held its annual Ball during Spring Quarter with Leon Thomas as headliner.
Lexa Gates announced as 2025 Philfest headliner by A&O Productions
Person in the foreground wearing a baseball cap raises his hand in a crowded auditorium.
ASG delays SAFC funding appeals decisions after hours of deliberation
More in Politics
A woman speaks into a microphone.
State legislature aims to strengthen standards for reporting opioid overdoses
A man speaks into the microphone.
Biss announces first round of endorsements in congressional bid
A group participates in a rally.
Activists rally for climate legislation in Springfield during annual Climate Action Lobby Day
A woman in a dress converses with a woman across the table while another woman looks on.
Transgender military officer shares service experience, outlines ‘heartbreaking’ federal policy impacts
A woman listens to an audience in front of a monitor screen.
Residents discuss Northwestern stadiums, parking at Ald. Parielle Davis’ first 7th Ward meeting
Patrick Hanley gathers in front of a crowd of supporters.
Winnetka environmentalist Patrick Hanley hopes to bring sustainability, grassroots vision to state Senate