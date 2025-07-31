Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Impeachment case ends in probation for ASG College Republicans senator

Illustration by Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Carlotta Angiolillo, Senior Staffer
July 31, 2025

After a lengthy debate on an impeachment case from Spring Quarter, the Associated Student Government’s Rules Committee released a majority opinion Tuesday stating that Northwestern College Republicans senator Hunter Gracey is on probation until next Spring and will not participate in ASG. 

Gracey, a rising Weinberg junior, did not comment on the ruling.

If it chooses to do so, NUCR can reappoint Gracey to the Senate once his current term is over. In the meantime, NUCR is allowed to appoint another representative as a temporary proxy. 

NUCR did not respond to a request for comment.

Coby Potischman (Medill ‘25) filed articles of impeachment against Gracey in May.

The original articles of impeachment alleged that Gracey made “inflammatory” comments at a dinner with three other ASG members. It was dismissed after ASG determined that discriminatory conduct falls under the purview of the University’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance, not ASG.

According to emails obtained by The Daily, OCR reviewed the conduct and determined there was “insufficient information” to suggest it implicated OCR policy. OCR then closed the case.

Potischman filed another set of articles, which were the ones ultimately considered in the impeachment case. Those articles alleged that Gracey had engaged in an “aggressive pressure campaign to quash duly-filed articles of impeachment” and were based on Gracey’s behavior after the first articles had been filed.

Gracey launched an OCR non-retaliation case against Potischman and claimed that the second articles of impeachment were retaliation against him for bringing the initial impeachment case to OCR. As of the time of publication, the case is still ongoing.

According to the ruling from the ASG impeachment case, which was delivered by rising SESP sophomore and ASG Chief Justice JJ Nabors-Moore, two incidents guided the deliberations of the court.

The first instance dealt with messages Gracey sent to other ASG members after Potischman filed the first articles of impeachment. According to the ruling, Gracey sent messages to other ASG members from the dinner calling Potischman a “demon” and “evil.” Multiple witnesses testified that the messages they received were hostile.

The court, according to its ruling, found that Gracey’s messages demonstrated a “profound lack of decorum and a readiness to engage in intimidation.” 

The second instance occurred during a May 21 Senate session. According to the majority opinion, Gracey handed Potischman a Monster Energy drink and said that if Potischman gave it back, Gracey would “die from an allergic reaction.” The ruling said Potischman interpreted this incident as “threatening” and “intimidating.” Potischman cited it as “an escalation of previous hostile behavior.

This instance occurred after the second articles of impeachment had been filed, but the Rules Committee still included it in the case. The court said it would not make sense for Potischman to file additional articles after each development.

According to the majority opinion, the court ruled that Gracey’s behavior “violated the ASG Constitution” and created a “hostile, unsafe and unprofessional environment within the Senate.” However, it also recognized the role mental health may have played in his conduct.

The majority opinion states that the probation will allow Gracey “adequate time to improve his mental state.”

“The board’s opinion is extremely well reasoned and I fully support their decision,” Potischman said. “I think that ASG and Hunter himself will benefit from his eight months out of office.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @carlottaang76

 

Related Stories:

Impeachment case against NUCR ASG senator awaiting decision

ASG Senate swears in new co-presidents, passes three resolutions

ASG Senate introduces new bills on entrepreneurship, sign language classes

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Northwestern will eliminate more than 400 staff positions.
Northwestern to eliminate more than 400 staff positions amid ‘mounting financial pressures’
The pizza place opened in October 2018 as part of a renovation to Norris’ ground floor.
MOD Pizza to close Saturday, making way for new Norris pizza place
Matt Abtahi had worked at NU from late 2019.
Former GSRC director Matt Abtahi sues NU for discriminatory, retaliatory behavior culminating in termination
In April, the administration froze about $790 million in federal funds for NU.
Trump administration reportedly seeks payments from NU, other schools over antisemitism allegations
Around 70 students showed out between Northwestern’s two Science Homecoming events.
Northwestern graduate students use hometown newspapers as platforms for change through Science Homecoming initiative
A black bike with a purple tag that reads “Notice of Violation”
Northwestern’s abandoned bikes reap ‘second lives’ through local nonprofit
More in Latest Stories
Lollapalooza will span from Thursday through Sunday.
Chicago Made artists prepare to take on Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2025, featuring more than 170 live performances — including Olivia Rodrigo — begins Thursday.
The Daily’s 2025 Lollapalooza Preview
LTE: Northwestern faculty group opposes ‘dealmaking’ with lawless Trump administration
LTE: Northwestern faculty group opposes ‘dealmaking’ with lawless Trump administration
Former Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater at Northwestern’s 2021 Pro Day.
Football: Former Northwestern tackle lands historic NFL contract extension
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone throws a pass during Northwestern’s spring practice.
Football: Braun, players preview 2025 season at Big Ten Football Media Days
Winiarsky: Northwestern, Don’t Make a Deal
Winiarsky: Northwestern, Don’t Make a Deal
More in Student Government
An illustration of a gavel with American flags in the corners.
Impeachment case against ASG College Republicans senator awaiting final decision
An illustration of stacks of cash between axes on a graph, on top of a blue background with question marks throughout.
By the Numbers: Student Activities Finance Committee’s club allocations, over the years
A group of students raise their hands, with a student in gray at the forefront.
ASG Senate allocates $55,500 to student groups in final meeting of school year
Person in the foreground wearing a baseball cap raises his hand in a crowded auditorium.
ASG delays SAFC funding appeals decisions after hours of deliberation
A man wearing a light blue polo shirt sits on a desk while holding a laptop, explaining something to a nearby friend.
ASG Senate introduces new bills on entrepreneurship, sign language classes
ASG introduces a new color palette, displayed on a projector screen.
ASG Senate talks rebranding, Student Activities Finance Committee funding