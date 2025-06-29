Subscribe
Medill School to house Illinois Journalism Education Association

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
The IJEA works with Illinois teachers and advisers to “promote high standards in scholastic media.”
David Samson, Editor in Chief
June 29, 2025

The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications is the new institutional home for the Illinois Journalism Education Association, the school announced in a Thursday news release.

According to the news release, IJEA is a nonprofit organization that works with Illinois teachers and advisers to “promote high standards in scholastic media.” At Medill, IJEA will continue its work organizing the IJEA Fall Conference, administering several student contests and selecting the IJEA All-State Journalism Team.

“IJEA’s board is delighted to enter into this partnership with Medill and looks forward to continuing our important work with Illinois student journalists and their teachers and advisers,” IJEA Executive Director Linda Jones (MSJ 85) said in the release.

The association was previously housed at the Illinois Press Foundation in Springfield after moving from Eastern Illinois University.

Medill Teach for Chicago Journalism Senior Program Coordinator Katie Fernandez will take over as the IJEA’s new executive director in Fall 2025.

“We’re excited to take on this role and to work closely with the dedicated board, students and advisers who are members of this storied organization,” Medill Dean Charles Whitaker said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen and grow scholastic journalism and publishing here in Illinois.”

Email: [email protected]

