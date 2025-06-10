Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern administration announces hiring freeze, academic permanent budget reductions

Daily file photo by Joss Broward
The announcement stated more information will be released over the next few days and weeks.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Social Media Editor
June 10, 2025

Two months after the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding for Northwestern, University leadership introduced additional financial changes to address challenges in the wake of the freeze. 

A faculty and staff hiring freeze and reductions to the permanent administrative and academic budgets are among the measures announced in a Tuesday message to the NU community — adding NU to the growing list of universities cutting spending in a time of uncertainty for higher education. 

In the message, University leadership stated NU has now reached a need to implement a “series of cost-cutting measures” to ensure fiscal stability, citing potential federal changes to increase the endowment tax, decreased international student enrollment and overall reduction in federal research funding. 

Other changes announced include future “modest” changes to employee tuition benefits, cutting merit salary increases, changes to NU’s health insurance program, reduction in planned investments for buildings and additional non-personnel budget reductions. 

These new measures expand upon initial cost reductions announced in February, which implemented a 10% non-personnel spending reduction and a staff hiring review process.

“We continue to fight in myriad ways to get our federal funding restored, and to minimize the impact on our community,” the University leadership wrote in the announcement. “We hope and are reasonably optimistic that these efforts to restore our federal funding will bear fruit.”

The announcement stated more information will be released over the next few days and weeks. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @ninethkk

Related Stories:

 Federal government freezes $790 million in funding for Northwestern

 February’s 10% spending reduction foreshadowed life under a federal funding freeze, faculty say

 University leadership announces 10% non-personnel spending reduction, other immediate measures in response to political and financial uncertainty

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Top Stories
A man speaks at a pulpit.
City Council approves affordable housing property purchase, passes Health Data Protection Ordinance
An illustration of a set of purple color-graded hands holding a photo promoting Northwestern’s sixth-place ranking and a set of green color-graded hands holding a photo of Scott Hall with a headline from The Daily Northwestern about NU’s increased ranking.
By the Numbers: Northwestern’s U.S. News & World Report ranking, by category
Mayor Daniel Biss looks on as Skip Sams plays the ukulele during Evanston Pride’s Fifth Annual Candlelight Vigil and Remembrance Ceremony Sunday evening.
‘Wholly loved’: Community members gather for Evanston Pride’s annual candlelight vigil
The $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement means that student-athletes will now be able to receive payments directly from their university.
House v. NCAA settlement set to transform Northwestern athletics
An illustration of stacks of cash between axes on a graph, on top of a blue background with question marks throughout.
By the Numbers: Student Activities Finance Committee’s club allocations, over the years
Two Evanston Police Department Vehicles
EPD: One injured in non-fatal shooting at Evanston Hospital