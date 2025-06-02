Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

By the Numbers: Compass Group contracts in context

Daily file illustration by Carly Schulman
Last month, Northwestern dining hall workers signed a new five-year contract with Compass Group.
Brian Han, Assistant Data Visualizations Editor
June 2, 2025

Last month, Compass Group and the union UNITE HERE Local 1 reached an agreement for a new four-year contract for roughly 500 contracted workers across dining, retail and hospitality on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.

The Daily took a closer look at the salary trends for NU dining workers contracted through Compass Group and how they compare to overall trends.

Compared to the minimum starting salary for dining hall workers in 2024, the new 2025 contract supports the annual living wage for families in Cook County that have two working adults and one child. This salary is based on 2,080 hours worked per year — 40 hours of work a week for all 52 weeks in a year. Previously, the starting salary for workers failed to cover the same living wage in 2024. Annual living wages are calculated from MIT’s living wage calculator, which estimates the employment earnings a worker needs to make in order to cover their family’s cost of living. This includes geography-specific costs for child care, food, housing, transportation, taxes and other basic needs.

Notably, the wages in 2021, which was also a contract year, share a similar trend of being high enough to cover Cook County’s annual living wage for the same family structure. Despite this, the annual starting salaries are far lower than the annual living wage for families with one working parent and one child.

In years with new contracts such as 2021 and 2025, NU dining hall workers receive much higher minimum wage increases compared to wage increases in other years. These minimum wages have also remained around the median individual income for Cook County.

The data underscores a clear pattern: Meaningful wage increases tend to coincide with contract negotiations rather than accumulate steadily over time. While recent gains bring starting salaries closer to meeting living wage benchmarks for some families, gaps remain, particularly for single-parent households.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
The Daily Explains: Northwestern’s U.S. News Ranking
Northwestern dining workers sign four-year contract with Compass Group, ending strike
Northwestern reports a ‘good financial position,’ admissions success amid tensions over salary compensation at Faculty Senate meeting

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in By the Numbers
Briston Maroney, Swae Lee, and Maude Latour stand out as some notable recent Dillo Day performers whose popularity has grown significantly in recent years.
By the Numbers: 53 years of Dillo Day performers and their careers
NU Day at Wrigley, an annual event, will take place this Wednesday. (Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern)
By the Numbers: NU Day at Wrigley
In 2023, NU’s funding from federal sources made up 60% of its R&amp;D spending.
By the Numbers: The Trump administration has frozen millions in federal support for Northwestern. Here’s what it means for science funding on campus.
Meal plans offer students dining hall access, dining dollars and meal exchanges for a fixed price.
By the Numbers: What your meal plan offerings cost
In 2023, Northwestern announced a $100 million community benefits agreement for Evanston mere hours before City Council granted preliminary approval to commercially rezone Ryan Field. The agreement increased NU’s Good Neighbor Fund contribution to $3 million each year.
By the Numbers: How Evanston has spent NU’s Good Neighbor Fund money
CTA stations — including several in Evanston — have yet to be updated to ADA compliance, as planned by the Agency’s ASAP Program.
By the Numbers: Overviewing the CTA system’s current stations, accessibility, future
More in Campus
An illustration of a Chinese flag, an American flag and a visa broken in half.
‘Chess pieces in a trade war’: Chinese students brace for visa crackdown, increased vetting
Runners take off from the start line on the Lakefill.
UNICEF Northwestern hosts first 5k race on the Lakefill
Nancy Cunniff in her office surrounded by books and book posters.
Q&A: Nancy Cunniff reflects on her time directing One Book One Northwestern
Color-graded photos of three men speaking at podiums on top of an illustrated yellow background with brown dots.
‘Dying on the right hills’: Northwestern’s conservative activism leaders talk campus political climate
A brick building with a sign reading “The International Office” and a purple welcome flag draped on the building’s facade.
Northwestern advises international students, warns of travel risk following U.S. visa policy changes
A concrete sign reads “Feinberg School of Medicine” in front of a gray building.
Feinberg researchers frame gun violence as a public health crisis
More in Data Visualization
An illustration of a red question mark over various bills of money, with a blue background.
The Daily Explains: How does Northwestern spend its money?
A cup of Happy Lemon’s boba in the Evanston shop.
The Daily Explains: How do Evanston boba options stack up?
The Daily’s spring poll features students’ takes on romantic relationships, mental health and more.
Highlights from The Daily’s Spring 2025 Campus Poll: AI, campus antisemitism, long-distance relationships
Poll: What the data says about the campus speech environment
Poll: What the data says about the campus speech environment
Poll: How federal funding and visa policies are affecting NU students
Poll: How federal funding and visa policies are affecting NU students
Poll: AI use frequency jumps from Fall Quarter, ChatGPT reigns supreme
Poll: AI use frequency jumps from Fall Quarter, ChatGPT reigns supreme