6 Dillo Day tips to help you survive the rollercoaster

Dillo Day is right around the corner, and this time, the carnival is coming to town. Dillo is arguably the most exciting day of the year for Northwestern students — there’s so much to see, do, taste and hear! Although planning for Mayfest Productions’ 53rd annual Dillo began months in advance for many students with outfit and wristband hunting, there’s still plenty to keep in mind for the day-long event.

Don’t clown around. Here are some of The Daily’s tips and tricks for a successful Dillo.

Start the day with a game plan.

There is so much happening throughout the day, from dawn until midnight. With parties to attend, music sets to listen to, food trucks and merchandise booths to visit and more — it’s good to enter Dillo with a game plan. Prior to May 17, check out the Dillo setlists to give yourself time to arrive at the Lakefill before your favorite acts. Familiarize yourself with the Dillo map so you know where to go. If you plan on drinking, set a consumption limit and stick to it.

At the same time, know that the plans you make might change and that nothing is set in stone. Relax and let the carousel take you around.

Stick with a designated group.

Come one, come all. It’s a good idea to have a designated group for both before and during the carnival. Stick together wherever you go, and keep each other accountable so that everyone stays safe. Plus, everything about Dillo is more fun with friends to share the ride with. The night show crowd can be especially packed, so make sure everyone is accounted for before you leave.

Eat. A lot.

Dillo is definitely a marathon, not a sprint. With probably more than 20,000 steps and moshing ahead of you, it’s important to take care of yourself by drinking water and eating enough food. Even if you’re not a breakfast person, on this day, it’s a must. Take the time to visit a dining hall or one of the available food trucks around noon and do so again around 7 p.m. You will be on your feet the entire day, so don’t leave self-care behind during all the fun.

Midday naps are your friend.

At some point, the roller coaster ride will slow down. Recharge with a midday nap — bed, couch, grass, floor, whatever. Your best bet is to allot time to nap right before entering the Lakefill, so that your mind and body are well rested for an afternoon and night full of music.

Make the most of the free stuff!

There is free stuff everywhere on Dillo, and who doesn’t like that? In addition to a free water pouch upon entrance to the Lakefill, some booths at Carnival Dillo typically give out free items. For example, last year, NYX Professional Makeup distributed plumping lip gloss and Sprite gave out sodas.

Free bagels will be available near Willard Residential College, at Sheridan Road and Noyes Street and at Maple Avenue and Foster Street from 7 to 10 a.m. Free pizza will be served in the Arts Circle starting at 11:30 a.m. when official Dillo festivities start kicking off. These are easy and delicious options to keep yourself full for the day ahead.

Have the time of your life.

This is a no-brainer.

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaw0ng

Related Stories:

— By The Numbers: 53 years of Dillo Day performers and their careers

— Students scramble to curate Carnival Dillo 2025 outfits

— Students express mixed feelings about Dillo Day headliner Natasha Bedingfield