Lacrosse: Taylor, Amonte Hiller awarded Big Ten Attacker of the Year, Coach of the Year

Junior attacker Madison Taylor unanimously won Big Ten Attacker of the Year and coach Kelly Amonte Hiller took home the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Taylor became the third Northwestern player to win the Attacker of the Year award, joining Izzy Scane — who won it in 2021, 2023 and 2024 — and Selena Lasota in 2019. A Wildcat has won the award in five of the past six years, and it is the third consecutive campaign where a NU player has unanimously won the award.

Taylor has tallied 125 points this season, the nation’s best mark and the program’s fourth most in a season. She has scored 89 goals, the second most in the nation and 10 shy of Scane’s Big Ten record set in 2023. Taylor has notched 16 hat tricks in 18 games this season. She posted a career-high 11 points against Oregon on April 13 with seven goals and four assists.

Amonte Hiller was named the Coach of the Year for the fifth time in her career, having now won the award in three straight seasons, as well as five of the past six. Amonte Hiller has led the ’Cats to a 16-2 record so far this season, including an unblemished 10-0 record against Big Ten foes en route to winning the Big Ten Tournament.

NU leads the Big Ten with 16.11 goals per game and 8.22 goals against per game.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be released during a selection show airing May 4. If the ’Cats are granted a top four seed, they will host the first, second and quarterfinal rounds in Evanston and receive a first round bye.

