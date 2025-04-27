Baseball: Northwestern suffers two run-rule losses to Washington in its fourth consecutive series defeat

Battling back from adversity has been a common theme for Northwestern baseball this season, and this past weekend proved to be more of the same.

Despite losing the first two games of its series against Washington via run rule, the Wildcats (19-22, 9-12 Big Ten) stormed back in game three to avoid being swept by a conference foe for the first time this season.

“There’s some pride in wearing the jersey and wearing the hat when you have to come out with some fight … and not let Friday and Saturday impact today,” coach Ben Greenspan said.

Nevertheless, after negative results in the first two games, NU still finished the weekend with its fourth consecutive series loss.

The Huskies (24-21, 13-8 Big Ten) stuck it to the ’Cats early and often in game one.

In what was a true bullpen game for NU, turning to six different pitchers, Washington jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the middle of the fourth inning.

Sophomore infielder Ryan Kucherak got the ’Cats on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a home run to right center field, but the Huskies stormed back by scoring eight runs in the subsequent frame.

Two of those eight runs came off the bat of Washington’s AJ Guerrero, who went 4-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs in game one The Husky went 9-for-13 with three home runs on the weekend.

“(Guerrero’s) an old, smart hitter,” Greenspan said. “He guesses, and multiple times this weekend, I felt like he guessed correctly.”

Graduate student infielder Jacob Hand and junior infielder Owen McElfatrick drilled home runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it was not enough to avoid a run-rule finish after Washington scored four runs in the final two innings of the game. In seven innings, NU dropped game one 19-4.

Looking to stay alive in the series, the ’Cats turned to ace graduate student right-hander Sam Hliboki. The Huskies, however, continued their offensive momentum to jumpstart Saturday’s matinee.

Husky Casen Taggart hit a lead-off home run to start the game, and the visitors did not slow down from there. By the end of the fourth inning, Washington had a 9-2 lead.

During his 4.2 innings, Hliboki allowed an uncharacteristic 10 hits and nine runs — eight earned — while striking out four batters. Hliboki’s nine allowed runs marked a season-worst, and his ten allowed hits tied his season-worst.

“Wind was howling out to right, and he wasn’t commanding the ball to his arm side,” Greenspan said. “He needs to command both sides of the plate because it’s not overpowering stuff.”

The day wasn’t much easier for freshman right-hander Jack Grunkemeyer. In the sixth inning, Grunkemeyer allowed Jackson Hotchkiss to hit a grand slam, giving the Huskies an 11-run lead. A run for Washington off a fielder’s choice in the next inning made it a 14-2 game .

Hand and McElfatrick once again tried to provide a spark in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI each but it wasn’t enough. The visitors clinched the series with a 14-4 win in seven innings.

NU looked determined to avoid being swept for the first time against a Big Ten foe Sunday — and did just that. After sophomore outfielder Jackson Freeman and Kucherak got on base in the first inning, a McElfatrick flyout scored the former to take a 1-0 lead.

Hand scored a runner with a sacrifice fly in the second, and Kucherak hit a two-RBI home run to left field in the third inning to extend the ’Cats’ lead to four runs.

Kucherak had a 3-for-4 day at the plate, providing some life to the offense.

“Today we had a really good approach offensively, which we stuck to,” Kucherak said. “I think preparation pre-game was a lot better.”

On the defensive side, freshman left-hander Christian Forniss got the start on the mound and tossed three scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and two walks, recording a strikeout as well.

Greenspan attributed the team’s Sunday bounceback to the energy that Forniss brought to Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.

“You set the tone on the mound and your team so often embodies the personality of that starting pitcher,” Greenspan said. “Just proud of the way he came out and competed.”

Washington eventually found some offensive production in the fifth inning. After three consecutive Huskies reached base, Guerrero singled, scoring two runs and cutting the deficit in half. The NU lead was cut to one in the subsequent inning after a Blake Wilson single helped Hotchkiss scamper home.

Not eager to relinquish the lead, the ’Cats’ offense jumped all over Husky pitching woes, scoring six runs between the sixth and seventh innings.

Greenspan was also impressed by graduate student left-hander Crawford Wade, who tossed the final 3.2 innings of the game, allowing one run off four hits.

Guerrero continued his standout weekend with a home run to lead off the ninth inning, but NU held on to take game three 10-4.

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday when they host Butler in a midweek contest.

