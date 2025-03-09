Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Research Roundup: Using immune system to fight Alzheimer’s disease and iron oxides’ potential to produce soil phosphorus

Illustration by Isabel Su
Northwestern researchers made progress on understanding how genes affect Alzheimer’s disease treatments and iron oxides’ role in the phosphorus cycle.
Stephen Walsh, Reporter
March 9, 2025

Northwestern researchers made progress on new biochemical possibilities this week, in both the human brain and everyday farming soil. The Daily compiled a recap of these developments.

Using the immune system to stop the “amyloid cascade” of Alzheimer’s

Researchers at NU’s Feinberg School of Medicine recently discovered how different genes affect amyloid beta treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

Amyloid beta plaques, lumps of waste protein that accumulate in the brain, have long been understood as a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Many proposed Alzheimer’s treatments make use of the immune system to clear these plaques before they lead to irreversible damage, but the process is more complex than simply using immune cells to “clean” the brain, with complicated genetics involved.

To determine if brain immune cells can perform their regular functions after amyloid beta treatment configures them to remove plaques, a question asked by Feinberg researcher David Gate, the study mapped out where gene expression occurs in a tissue or cell to monitor biological processes. Examining the brain tissue donated from deceased Alzheimer’s patients, researchers found that samples from patients with amyloid beta treatments had brain immune cell efficiency influenced by different genes.

Understanding these characteristics could allow for treatments that prevent the “domino effect” of amyloid beta buildup before it becomes unmanageable, as well as more effective amyloid beta treatments in the future.

Iron oxide reactions in the soil help synthesize inorganic phosphorus for plants

Researchers found that iron oxides in soil catalyze reactions that produce phosphorus, an essential nutrient for plants, are most often supplied through fertilizers for agriculture.

Within soil, the majority of phosphorus is organic, contained in dead biological matter. However, plants require inorganic phosphorus, the element itself, in order to function.

A new paper found another pathway from which plants obtain inorganic phosphorus: iron oxides. These ionic compounds composed of iron and oxygen “trap phosphorus because they have different charges,” McCormick Prof. Ludmilla Aristilde said. 

To determine different oxides’ effectiveness at splitting phosphorus, Aristilde and her team examined the amount of inorganic phosphorus in soil samples with different concentrations of ribonucleotides, a source of organic phosphorus. They found that different iron oxides were more effective for producing phosphorus from different ribonucleotides.

Aristilde hopes that more research on oxides’ roles in synthesizing inorganic phosphorus in the soil will prevent future food insecurity by providing alternatives to the nonrenewable phosphate rock currently used for fertilizers.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Research Roundup: A sponge for clean water and the truth about juicing

Research Roundup: New microbial therapy for vitiligo, stabilizing quantum networks by adding bridges

Research Roundup: 100% frost formation prevention, new Huntington’s disease treatment

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Jill Stein spoke to students about political corruption and U.S. foreign policy at Lutkin Hall.
Jill Stein talks oligarchy, foreign policy at Political Union winter speaker event
Five faculty members and a graduate student gathered at the McCormick Foundation Center Forum, expressing their concerns about the latest executive orders.
Faculty members express concerns at panel discussing political threats to universities
Students met at Foster-Walker Complex prior to delivering the petition.
SOLR hand-delivers petition in support of dining workers after vote to authorize strike last week
NU ranks ninth among AAU schools for average faculty salary in the 2023-24 academic year.
The Daily Explains: Northwestern Faculty Salaries
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Survey: Northwestern students’ favorite dining halls
Assignments include asking elders in your family about their love stories — and even asking someone on a date, regardless of your relationship status.
Marriage 101 professors reflect on course as it turns 25