Northwestern Ukrainian club hosts vigil for third anniversary of Russian invasion

Candles illuminated the rows of Alice Millar Chapel on Monday night, flickering in the hands of Northwestern students as they listened to the names of 62 people who have died in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The candle-lighting ceremony was the conclusion of a vigil hosted by student group Northwestern for Ukraine on Monday, which marked three years since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

“The vigil today is a way, mostly for the members of our community, to reflect on this, be there for each other and be sad for a moment,” said Northwestern for Ukraine President and Weinberg sophomore Yuliia Chernova. “Sometimes you don’t allow yourself to be sad, because we’re at Northwestern. We’re in a safe place.”

Three students gave speeches, with Chernova opening and closing the program. Attendees also stood for Ukraine’s national anthem.

Weinberg freshman Uliana Zelenko, an international student from Kyiv, Ukraine, was the first speaker. Zelenko, a member of the club, discussed her trouble with managing helplessness and guilt especially after grieving family members.

“Sometimes I even wish I died instead of my grandfather back in 2022, because if I died, I would not have to witness how the world is degraded and rotting,” Zelenko said in her speech.

Medill freshman and Daily staffer Mira Trofymchuk also spoke about feelings of uncertainty.

Trofymchuk said she often talks with friends about their aspirations for the future. However, she said sometimes it makes her feel like the odd one out.

“For me, it’s different,” Trofymchuk said. “It’s hard for me to imagine my future. Not because I’m scared of what might happen or what challenges I can have in my life, I’m just not sure that there is a future.”

Trofymchuk dedicated her speech to her stepfather, who died in the war.

News coverage of the invasion has dwindled since the invasion began three years ago, Chernova said.

Partially to remind the community, the club yesterday painted The Rock with blue and yellow resembling the Ukraine flag, with the words “3 years of full-scale war” on top.

“This is just another way of trying to communicate our message that the war is still going on, that it is not over, and that Ukrainians primarily want justice,” Chernova said. “We did not give up three years ago. We have not given up now. This rock is a reminder for the community that it is still going.”

Monday also marked the anniversary of the club, which Chernova said was founded on the day of the invasion.

Chernova said the club will also be hosting cultural events in the coming weeks such as a group dinner in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village and a movie night in collaboration with the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs.

“(Northwestern for Ukraine) was established as kind of our response to the war happening,” Chernova said. “Ever since, it’s been raising funds for primarily humanitarian aid. This year we are also raising funds for people who need prosthetics.”

McCormick senior Anthony Bartolomei, who attended the event, said students like him tend to think about the war in Ukraine as something so far removed from our everyday lives.

Bartolomei said he is close friends with students in the organization, and the speeches were emotionally moving.

“These speakers are people who have been through tremendous life events, unfathomable events, and they’re here just pouring their heart out,” Bartolomei said. “I think it’s a really brave thing to do.”

Chernova said this is a very personal matter for her, with her family still located in Ukraine and not having seen them in a year and a half.

Chernova said a lot of emotional weight can come with being a university student away from a war at home. Shesaid that right now, her greatest wish is for justice for her country.

“It is very easy to forget that the war is going and like in general, understand what it is like for regular people, because it is something that we read about in the books or watching the movies,” Chernova said. “I just want people to not underestimate the power that they have, and that even small actions matter, because I think together, we can achieve much more.”

