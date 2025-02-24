Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Engineers for a Sustainable World makes strides in student-led projects

Photo courtesy of Mirabelle Berman Reinhardt
SmartTree is building a station that uses solar power to charge devices for Northwestern’s campus.
Laura Horne, Reporter
February 24, 2025

Engineers for a Sustainable World engages students in collaborative projects that put sustainable practices at the forefront of their work. Currently, the club has three ongoing projects – SmartTree, Green Wall and AutoAquaponics. 

SmartTree

SmartTree is working on building a solar-powered charging station for Northwestern’s campus. The goal of the project is not to create revolutionary environmental change, but to show students an active way they can use reusable energy in their everyday lives, said McCormick sophomore Mirabelle Berman Reinhardt.

Berman Reinhardt joined the SmartTree team last spring. At that time, the project had been ongoing for three years. Although the design phase predated her time at NU, she jumped into construction and became a project manager this year.

“(Solar-powered charging) is something that now, I think, has become a thing that a lot of college campuses have, but not necessarily constructed by a student group,” Berman Reinhardt said. “It was an idea of a way to demonstrate solar power being used in a tangible way for students.”

The team is currently working on constructing benches where students can sit and charge their electronics and putting together solar panel branches to absorb solar power and produce energy, Berman Reinhardt said. Next quarter, the team plans to focus on the electrical system and putting the finished project out onto NU’s campus.

Green Wall

McCormick senior Ellie Lind, alongside Cameron Moore (McCormick ’24), pitched Green Wall to ESW’s presidents during her sophomore year. Green walls, vertical structures covered in plants, provide insulation for smaller homes, Lind said. They also provide shade and help with heat loss or gain depending on the season, she added.

Green walls are made by stacking grow beds on top of each other. Through a network of tubes, water collected in the top planters will drain down through the system. This method of watering, known as drip irrigation, will help spread the water evenly throughout the grow beds.

Before focusing on insulation, the team must tackle a difficult problem: how can green walls survive in a cold, Midwestern climate? To combat this problem, the team plans to work with juniper plants and pachysandra. Pachysandra would cover much of the green wall’s surface area and provide more insulation of the soil for other plants to grow better, Lind said.

The club is building their first full-sized prototype grow bed after building a miniature model last year. This full-sized prototype will allow the team to focus on plumbing, too, Lind said. The drip irrigation system will help limit water usage.

“The way we’re trying to do it is picking materials and how it’s watered, to kind of limit waterways, because a lot of green walls aren’t actually sustainable,” Lind said.

The group hopes to build the green wall on the side of Ford Design Center this summer, plant in the fall and have it up and running next year with at least one planter and one watering system.

AutoAquaponics

AutoAquaponics is building a self-sustaining aquaponics system — a vertical agriculture system that can grow fish and plants and can be controlled remotely. Bacteria within filters in the system turn fish excretion into nutrients for the plants. In turn, the plants keep the water healthy by removing fish waste.

“The main benefits are, no, you don’t need to use fertilizers, and it’s very water efficient,” McCormick senior Yanni Wilcox, who serves as ESW’s co-president, said.

To more closely monitor the system’s input, AutoAquaponics’ electrical team is working on an automatic fish feeder to dispense food by weight rather than volume, Wilcox said. AutoAquaponics is also working to optimize plant combinations as well as increase the number of grow beds. Currently, the system resides in an office in the Ford Center basement.

To make their work more accessible to the public, AutoAquaponics’ software team is fine-tuning a livestream of the aquaponics system on the AutoAquaponics website, and the biology team is sharing AutoAquaponics’ open source design with other education groups.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Northwestern civil and environmental engineers work to future-proof U.S. embassies

Medical Makers trains future biomedical engineers

Lack of composting at Martin Stadium raises questions of sustainability

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Lisa Franchetti was the first woman to serve as the Navy’s top officer.
Trump Administration fires top naval officer, a Medill alum
Students enjoyed vegetarian food and live music at the Snowstainability Ball.
Sustainability clubs raise awareness about the environment with Snowstainability Ball
The teams of graduate students and nonprofit directors discussed strategies and plans for future collaboration.
NU’s Cause Marketing Initiative holds annual kick-off party
Northwestern researchers have recently made notable advancements in medicine and astrophysics.
Research Roundup: New treatment for amputations and black hole light show
Before starring in “Macbeth,” Prof. Craig Duff was part of the play “Measure for Measure” with the Olde School Shakespeare Collective.
Q&A: Emmy Award-winning Prof. Craig Duff brings journalism skills to Chicago theatre scene with ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
This change is one of a few ways NU has seemed to roll back on DEI initiatives since Trump took office.
Northwestern Libraries’ website removes DEI mention as University responds to executive orders