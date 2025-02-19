Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

NU graduates have sold more than 500 Parkinson’s-friendly pen sets since launching SteadyScrib

Photo Courtesy of SteadyScrib
SteadyScrib has reached users worldwide, including in Japan, Israel, Australia, Canada and the UK.
Alexia Sextou, Assistant Campus Editor
February 19, 2025

When Jim Young (Kellogg ‘90) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease five years ago, it made writing a challenge. But after using SteadyScrib, a pen-and-pad set designed by two Northwestern students, Young said he has since regained not only his ability to write but also his sense of independence.

Now, Young said he uses the SteadyScrib almost daily for tasks like writing to-do lists, checks and even a Valentine’s Day card for his wife. 

NU graduates Izzy Mokotoff (Medill ‘24) and Alexis Chan (McCormick ‘24) first designed SteadyScrib at The Garage during their sophomore year, after Mokotoff’s grandfather lost his ability to write due to Parkinson’s disease. 

After searching the internet for Parkinson’s writing tools and coming short of a solution, the pair decided to take matters into their own hands. With the combined force of Mokotoff’s journalism interest, Chan’s biomedical engineering background and a $10,000 grant from The Garage, the two got to work. 

Mokotoff and Chan developed and tested multiple prototypes with Evanston residents diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Young was one of them.

“There were just so many different iterations of our design, and we were able to use a lot of resources,” Chan said. “There’s a lot of trial and error, which I think was really exciting, and working directly with people.”

Three years later, SteadyScrib has sold more than 500 pen sets internationally, and officially patented and trademarked its product Dec. 3.

“It’s honestly so surreal to me even now that people are able to just buy the product that we worked so hard on,” Chan said. “The feedback has been so positive, that’s been really amazing.” 

The SteadyScrib pen is specifically designed to accommodate common Parkinson’s symptoms such as tremors, bradykinesia and muscle rigidity. The product is currently manufactured in partnership with Stephen Gould Packaging and assembled in Shanghai, China.

Currently, the pen set is sold for $75 a set on the SteadyScrib website, Mokotoff said. This includes the pen, a magnetic clipboard and the magnetic fasteners.

Young found the product to be “on the pricier side,” but certainly worth it to him, he said. 

If someone has a financial need, Mokotoff pointed out, they can apply to the Opportunity Fund and be provided with a set at a 66% reduced cost.

“We asked people, ‘How much would you be willing to pay for products like this?’” Mokotoff said. “We took as close to the median as possible. Accessibility is one of our biggest ethos.” 

Next up, Mokotoff and Chan are currently pursuing fairly different paths. Chan is taking a gap year before applying to medical school, and Mokotoff is working in consulting until she returns to NU to pursue an MBA at Kellogg.

In the meantime, SteadyScrib continues to be a tool shared within communities of people with Parkinson’s. Young said he has shared his experience with the pen set with a few members of Evanston Movers and Shakers — a Parkinson’s support group in Evanston he founded in December 2021.

“When I met Izzy and Alexis and heard their story about what they’re trying to do, I was very impressed,” Young said. “It’s really been amazing to watch the whole progression of the tested product, from concept all the way to the complete product rollout.” 

Though Mokotoff’s grandfather — who the entire project was originally inspired by — passed away in 2022, the pair will continue working on SteadyScrib. 

SteadyScrib’s ultimate goal, Mokotoff said, is to get the pen sets into the hands of as many people with Parkinson’s as possible.

“The ability to write again, it’s a blessing,” Young said.  

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

NU juniors present SteadyScrib to local Parkinson’s support group

Creating in The Garage: A guide to NU’s entrepreneurial hub

Students connect with Northwestern-based startups at The Garage’s Startup Matchmaking Event

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Before starring in “Macbeth,” Prof. Craig Duff was part of the play “Measure for Measure” with the Olde School Shakespeare Collective.
Q&A: Emmy Award-winning Prof. Craig Duff brings journalism skills to Chicago theatre scene with ‘Macbeth’
The Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility aims to provide aid and review of proposals to the Board of Trustees.
NU’s reestablished Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility’s first meeting lays out new vision
Medill Prof. Judy Franks said her favorite Evanston restaurant Tapas Barcelona due to its fun, festive atmosphere and delicious food.
Best of Evanston: NU faculty share their favorite restaurants in downtown Evanston
The presidents of College Democrats and YAF said they expected a lot of agreement between their clubs.
College Democrats and NU Young America’s Foundation co-host open discussion on Oligarchy in America
ACIR members serve three-year terms, except for students, who serve one-year terms.
Meet NU’s Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility ahead of first public meeting since reestablishment
Amanda (center) and her teachers, Wendy (left) and Alex (right), pose after a successful piano lesson.
AMASE builds community through music for special education students