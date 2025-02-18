Meet NU’s Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility ahead of first public meeting since re-establishment

Northwestern’s Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility will hold its first meeting tomorrow, Feb. 19, following its recent reestablishment.

This will be the first time the committee convenes since University President Michael Schill announced that it would be re-established in an email to the NU community Jan. 27.

ACIR’s revival was a key component of the agreement between University administrators and student demonstrators that ended the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow last April.

ACIR was originally established in November 2016 by the University’s President, the Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, with the endorsement of the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees.

ACIR provides a forum for members of the University community to raise issues related to investment responsibility and serves as a link to the Board of Trustees, who retain the sole authority to amend or restrict the University’s investment policies.

Following a high volume of applications, the University selected a nine-person committee composed of faculty, staff, students, alumni and an ex-officio member.

With the exception of students, who serve one-year terms, members are appointed to serve three-year terms, with the expectation that many will serve at least two consecutive terms. Applications for available slots are accepted in the spring.

Ahead of their first public meeting tomorrow since being re-established, meet the members of the ACIR.

Therese McGuire

McGuire is a faculty member of ACIR and a professor at the Kellogg School of Management, where she serves as chair of the Strategy Department.

Carrie Garrison

Garrison is a staff member of the ACIR and manager of financial analysis at NU, where she brings expertise in financial operations.

Kristine Casman

Casman is a staff member of the ACIR as well as Senior Director of Business Operations for University Libraries. She provides insight into administrative financial management.

Lucas Catilina-Rebucci

Catilina-Rebucci is an ACIR student member and a Weinberg junior, offering student representation on financial responsibility concerns.

Caleb Snead

Snead is an ACIR student member, Weinberg junior and former Associated Student Government co-president, offering a broader student perspective for the committee.

Stephen Brodsky

Brodsky (Pritzker ’96, Kellogg ‘97) is an alumni member of ACIR, contributing legal and financial expertise to the committee.

Keech Combe-Shetty

Combe-Shetty (Weinberg ‘99 and Kellogg ‘06) is an alumni member of ACIR who brings experience in business leadership and investment strategy.

Amy Falls

Falls is an ex-officio member of ACIR. As NU’s vice president and CIO, she oversees the University’s endowment and investment policies.

The committee’s first meeting will provide an opportunity for ACIR to outline its priorities and engage with the NU community on issues of investment responsibility.

Email: [email protected]

