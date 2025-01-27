Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

University President Michael Schill announces Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility will be reestablished next month

Daily file photo by Nick Francis
The ACIR will hold its first public meeting Feb. 19.
Leah Schroeder, Campus Editor
January 27, 2025

In a Monday afternoon email to students and faculty, University President Michael Schill announced that the University is reestablishing the Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility next month. ACIR, which was originally created in 2016, is a forum for NU community members to discuss the University’s investment responsibility and engage with the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees. 

ACIR’s reestablishment was one component of the agreement reached with demonstrators to end the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow in April after students expressed a desire to engage with the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees. 

Schill wrote that the University received a “tremendous response” from the community, including a “large number” of applicants for the committee. Interviews with applicants and discussions followed, and the University selected a nine-person committee. 

The committee is made up of two faculty members, Kellogg Profs. Therese McGuire and Aaron Yoon; two staff members, Manager of Financial Analysis Carrie Garrison and Senior Director of Business Operations, University Libraries Kristine Casman; two student members, Weinberg junior Lucas Catilina-Rebucci and Weinberg junior and Associated Student Government co-President Caleb Snead; two alumni members, Stephen Brodsky (Pritzker ’96, Kellogg ’97) and Keech Combe-Shetty (Weinberg ’99, Kellogg ’06); and one ex-officio member, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls. 

Members appointed to the committee serve three-year terms, aside from students, who serve a one-year term. Most members will serve at least two consecutive terms.

“I would like to thank each member of ACIR for taking on this challenging, fascinating and important charge,” Schill wrote in the email. “This committee will model enlightened dialogue, and advance the values and mission of Northwestern, and I am grateful for their service.”

ACIR will hold its first public meeting Feb. 19.

Email: [email protected]

X: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Investment Responsibility Committee’s recusal policy sparks backlash among faculty, students

NU administrators prioritized de-escalation with vague offers in Deering Meadow negotiations, House documents show

As NU reestablishes Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility, students and faculty express skepticism

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Screenwriting duo Sammy Horowitz (left) and Adam Pasen pose on the set of crime drama series “Power Book IV: Force.”
Justice-Impacted Writers Project brings screenwriting to NPEP
Students presented their research posters at the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, which also helped fund the delegation’s trip to COP29.
Students present posters about their research from COP29 conference
Northwestern researchers have recently made notable advancements in astrophysics and chemistry.
Research Roundup: Novel celestial discovery and solar power advancements
University President Michael Schill testifies before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last May.
House report claims Schill ‘misled Congress’ in testimony, no NU student ‘faced disciplinary sanctions’ for encampment
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Club at Northwestern aims to support the national organization’s goals through fundraising campaigns, panel discussions and community involvement.
NU Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraises, spreads awareness about blood cancers
Of the 250 tour guide applicants last spring, only 52 were accepted, a University spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily.
NU student tour guides offer insight into coveted campus job