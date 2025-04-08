District 65 board discusses sustainability, school closure plans

Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s Committee of the Whole explored several looming initiatives Monday, including a new sustainability plan and efforts to speak with families ahead of planned school closures.

Here’s what to know from Monday’s meeting.

Board prepares for vote on first-ever sustainability plan

The draft plan, introduced by Sustainability Coordinator Karen Bireta, contains policies and habits that would promote “social and ecological well-being.”

Among other changes, the plan sets goals for net-zero carbon emissions, electric public vehicles and the elimination of food-related single-use plastics, all by 2050. The document also calls for students and staff to receive regular instruction on sustainability practices across multiple subjects, including through “routine outdoor learning opportunities.”

“Every decision we make is with our students, current and future, at the heart,” Superintendent Angel Turner said in a video presented at Monday’s meeting. “That is why we are committed to transforming our policies, practices and daily actions to ensure a healthy and just future for our students, staff, families and generations to come.”

Though the plan does not include budgetary information, Bireta told The Daily that her team has begun meeting with other district staff to discuss staff programs, grant applications and other potential changes if the plan were to be implemented.

The board will likely vote on the proposal at its next full meeting May 5.

Community to provide input on school closure criteria

Susan Harkin, a consultant from the firm Student-Centered Services, outlined a proposal for reducing costs by about $15 million in fiscal year 2027 on top of the previously approved $13.3 million spending reduction for FY 2026.

Starting Thursday, the district will hold three community conversations about criteria for school closures and consolidation. Addressing board members, Harkin emphasized the importance of building community trust.

“All of the engagement and conversations your staff is having to develop what the future of District 65 (looks) like — that’s really where we want to come alongside you to help facilitate, to be that bridge to bring all those pieces together,” Harkin said.

Under the tentative timeline, the district would finalize criteria for school closures between May and June based on public feedback, and it would present proposals for school consolidation to the community between September and December.

In addition to balancing the district’s budget, Harkin said the plan would address aging facilities and declining enrollment.

Harkin said the district would not announce plans for closures or consolidations before December, nor would it close schools before fall 2026. This timeline does not affect existing plans to close the Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies at the end of the 2025-26 year.

Dual Language to begin at Haven, Nichols in fall 2026, followed by Chute

Multilingual program leaders at the district recommended Nichols Middle School launch its Dual Language services in fall 2026. The program would serve sixth graders for the 2026-27 school year before expanding to seventh and eighth grade by 2028-29.

Chute Middle School would begin Dual Language for sixth graders in fall 2027, expanding to seventh and eighth grade by the 2029-30 year.

The district announced in April 2024 that Haven Middle School would provide similar programming for students in sixth through eighth grade, all starting fall 2026.

The program includes a mix of classes taught in English and Spanish, but unlike K-5 Two-Way Immersion classes, classrooms do not contain an equal mix of English- and Spanish-speaking students.

District navigates effects of Trump administration policy

As of Monday, the district ordered or signed contracts encompassing 80% of the forthcoming Foster School’s budget, according to Kirby Callam, director of strategic project management.

Callam said vendors anticipated a 25% price increase for school furniture by the end of April following President Donald Trump’s recent wide-ranging tariffs, though the district already ordered the steel needed for school construction before the tariffs took effect.

Foster School nevertheless remains on schedule and on budget, Callam said.

Also during the meeting, board members approved a revised Head Start program for 2025-26. This restructuring would reduce funded enrollment from 129 to 102 students by changing remaining half-day classes into full-day ones. Board President Sergio Hernandez noted that the board’s vote came amid staff cuts to Head Start offices nationwide.

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

Bluesky: @edwardsimoncruz.bsky.social

