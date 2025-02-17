Q&A: D65 candidate Lionel Gentle talks transparency, support for teachers

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of candidate profiles for the District 65 board election.

Lionel Gentle is campaigning for one of four available seats on the Evanston/Skokie District 65 Board of Education.

Gentle is the founder of Our Unseen Roots, a media channel that highlights the voices of Black women; a volunteer assistant coach for the Fellowship of African American Men, a nonprofit that provides basketball and cheerleading programs for middle schoolers; and a certified massage therapist.

The father of an Evanston Township High School alum and a current Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies student, Gentle expressed optimism for the district’s future with increased transparency and support for teachers.

“It’s raining right now,” Gentle said. “But after every rain … there’s the rainbow. That’s how I feel about this. There’s a rainbow coming, and we just have to get excited for it. I’m scared, I’m afraid, I’m nervous and I’m anxious. But mostly, I’m excited for what Evanston can do.”

The Daily spoke to Gentle about his platform and goals for the district if elected.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

The Daily: What went into your decision to run for school board?

Gentle: My son, Jameson, is a 10-year-old at Bessie Rhodes. We transferred him over to Bessie Rhodes because we were really impressed with the TWI (Two-Way Immersion) program. He got there and about two weeks later, he said, “Daddy, I found my home.” And then a week later, the district decides they’re going to close the school. It was the catalyst to force me to run because I want what’s best for my child.

The Daily: What qualifications do you bring to the table?

Gentle: Well, I’m a father of a son in the district. As an actor, I’ve worked with ensembles, so I’ve worked with people who I’ve never met to come together, to tell a story at the end of the day, and we have to work in harmony. (I’ve spent) 17 years as a FAAM coach, so I like to consider myself a teacher outside of the classroom. The same life lessons you learn on the basketball court, you use in the classroom.

The Daily: Out of everything you would want to accomplish as a board member, what is your first and foremost goal for your term?

Gentle: My first and foremost goal would be to make sure that our teachers are well-compensated and that they have the support that they need. I can have school anywhere, but if I don’t have teachers, then I have nothing. It baffles me that our students have gotten this far, that the educational gap is so huge. We have some phenomenal programs, like Black SonRISE and Black Girl Magic (Book Club). Teachers are important, and then everything else is behind that.

The Daily: Phase 3 of the district’s Structural Deficit Reduction Plan includes school consolidations. As a board member, what are your priorities when it comes to navigating these consolidations and Phase 3 as a whole?

Gentle: I don’t trust the board. Let them tell me what they will, actions speak louder than words for me. The way they treated Bessie Rhodes says everything to me. Schools will need to be closed. That is inevitable. But I believe we need to close the right schools. In my opinion, we close the schools that have the lowest enrollment and the schools whose buildings are crumbling.

I’d also like to keep teachers with students to make the transition a lot easier. They have a recognizable face, someone they have a rapport with. That would be my plan for the schools. The biggest part of that plan would be to be 200% transparent with the community and the parents.

The Daily: One thing several community members have spoken about, especially in regards to the closing of Bessie Rhodes, is a lack of communication and transparency from the board. How do you plan to address this gap?

Gentle: To me that looks like having meetings outside of the board meetings. We (would) have town hall meetings so that everybody’s opinions, comments, questions can be addressed. We have to have transparency, and there has to be an open door policy for us to communicate with our community. It’s that simple.

The Daily: Your platform includes an emphasis on community connections. Practically, what would that look like from you?

Gentle: That looks like being out in the community. It makes a huge difference. To give you an example, last week, I was at the laundromat … (and met) a teacher at Kingsley (Elementary School). The information she gave me was priceless: the teachers at Kingsley are overcrowded, they don’t feel supported. To me, the board member has to be all over the community.

