Q&A: Ald. Bobby Burns discusses housing, revitalization in hopes of 2nd term

In his first reelection bid, incumbent and longtime Evanston resident Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) is campaigning to retain his City Council seat representing central Evanston.

Burns, a political consultant, entrepreneur and father of three, said he continues to run as a candidate who is “all in” to represent the 5th Ward. While he faces former educator and activist Carlis Sutton in the April 1 election, Burns hopes to continue the efforts he campaigned for and worked on in his first term.

“I’m just as motivated and excited about the opportunity to serve another four years as I was the first four,” Burns said.

Burns spoke with The Daily to discuss his term’s track record and his future goals for the 5th Ward if reelected.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

The Daily: How long have you lived in Evanston, and what first got you involved in city politics?

Burns: I grew up here. I was first exposed to local elections through my mother, who both supported local candidates for school board but also ran a successful campaign for District 202 school board. I got a sense of what it looks like to be civically involved and what community organizing looks like at a pretty young age.

The Daily: What would you describe as the top issues you’re targeting for your campaign in the 5th Ward?

Burns: During (my last) campaign, I knocked on every door in the ward, and I used those conversations to understand what people would want me to work on if I’m given an opportunity to serve. I’m approaching this campaign as me reporting out on what I’ve done with the time that they’ve given me.

The Daily: What were those issues, and how would you describe your progress so far?

Burns: The single most important issue for me is expanding and promoting affordable housing opportunities because if you can’t afford to live in Evanston, nothing else matters.

I’ve approached that in a few different ways. One is community-led housing solutions, and so I founded the Here to Stay committee, which includes housing advocates, developers, longtime Evanston residents and people who have the lived experience of being housing cost-burdened. Our single mission is to help long-time Evanston residents afford to live in Evanston.

The Daily: What are your goals for a potential second term if reelected to city council?

Burns: There are additional underutilized sites that we’d like to develop into housing or small commercial corridors that people can walk to. Public safety and youth development in general remains a top priority of mine, and making sure that we have extracurricular enrichment programs for young people. I want to find ways to do more of that and make sure that we continue to recognize that everybody doesn’t want to go to a four-year college, and so we need to also expand training for career opportunities that don’t require a four-year degree.

The Daily: Lastly, what is something you would like voters to know about you and your campaign?

Burns: What you get with me is somebody who provides a full suite of services as an elected official. From constituent services to being prepared at council and community meetings, to working on policy issues, and spearheading initiatives to collaborating with small businesses — I’m all in.

