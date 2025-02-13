Love is in the air: Northwestern students craft unique Valentine’s Day gifts

Across Northwestern’s campus, students have discovered various ways to exemplify their love.

One way to do so: combining cement powder and water.

The American Society of Civil Engineers at NU celebrated Valentine’s Day with its third-annual “Concrete Hearts” event Monday.

McCormick senior and ASCE Vice President Aya Ibrahim said gifting concrete hearts is a “unique” alternative to show love for someone instead of gifting traditional Valentine’s Day gifts like cards and roses.

“Having concrete-shaped hearts is a small metaphor that (tells your valentine), ‘I hope my presence gives you more strength in your life,’” Ibrahim said.

At the event, students were provided with different shaped molds such as hearts, lips and Star Wars characters. Students also learned how to mix their own concrete.

McCormick senior Liv Brown said that making the concrete mixture “just right” is a tricky science.

Brown noted their excitement about giving their boyfriend a gift that connected with their passion for civil engineering.

Other students on campus shared their love by making homemade desserts. The Brazilian Student Association at NU hosted its annual brigadeiro sale for Valentine’s Day.

Brigadeiros are traditional Brazilian sweets made with chocolate, condensed milk and butter. They are then cooked and rolled in chocolate sprinkles. Brigadeiros serve as a staple dessert for special occasions in Brazilian culture, according to BRASA’s Instagram account.

Weinberg junior and BRASA President Lis Breyer said that members put “love” into making the brigadeiros. The brigadeiros were sold in boxes of four for $5.

“It’s not something you see selling in the American grocery shops,” Breyer said.

Students could write their valentine a special message with their order. Breyer said she loved that non-Portuguese speakers wrote “I love you” in Portuguese for their Brazilian significant others.

Weinberg sophomore and BRASA Programming Chair Beatriz Sturn said she gifted brigadeiros to her girlfriend who is not Brazilian. Her girlfriend will try them for the first time on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s a little bit of my culture for her,” Sturn said.

Students also gathered at ARTica Studios, located in the basement of Norris University Center, to paint their own pottery. The studio offered heart-shaped plates and mugs engraved with a heart.

ARTica Studios provides pottery classes and firing services for ceramics for NU students, staff and the Evanston community.

Communication senior Brianna Gallardo said that while Valentine’s Day is traditionally focused on romantic relationships, it’s also a day to celebrate self-love.

Gallardo gifted herself a plate, painting it with blue floral patterns and pastel colors.

“I feel like it’s important to show yourself love and do things that make you feel good about yourself,” she said.

The studio welcomed students to paint their pottery creations Feb. 5 and 6. The heart-engraved mugs cost $6, and the heart-shaped plates cost $5.

The event connected busy students on a budget to create something “meaningful” for their valentine, said Weinberg senior Sophia Bonfigli.

“Taking the time to sit down and make something for someone by hand really communicates how much you care about them and love them,” Bonfigli said. “You can really touch the people around you.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @barbarabom0203

Related Stories:

— Restaurants, theaters, shops spread love with Valentine’s Day specials

— Best Guess: Surviving Valentine’s Day

— Danny Ocean has Chicago falling in love on Valentine’s Day