Chili’s on chopping block amid plan to demolish stores, build tower at Church Street Plaza

Daily file photo by Sherry Li
The proposed 27-story development will replace the north end of Church Street Plaza, which currently includes a Chili’s.
Trois Francoise Ono, Reporter
January 23, 2025

To make way for a 27-story tower on Church Street, Chili’s, Dogtopia and some of the AMC movie screens will be demolished and transformed into residential units and retail space. 

Developers have amended their proposal to lease around 75 parking spaces, with the possibility of expanding this number to meet demand. The team also plans to introduce sustainability features aligning with state legislation.

“The project is being designed in anticipating language of the Illinois Stretch Energy Code that’s currently being written,” said Aaron Galvin, the founder of brokerage Luxury Living. 

He said the project is designed to meet Green Globes certification, an energy-efficient standard that underscores environmental responsibility. The building will incorporate all-electric units with amenities like high-efficiency HVAC systems and water-saving plumbing fixtures.

Led by a joint venture between Luxury Living and Continuum Development, the 358-unit apartment building aims to offer both residential and retail space. 

According to a recent city manager’s report, the zoning analysis application calls for the demolition of businesses on the north end of Church Street Plaza, including five AMC screens, which will likely reduce operating costs, said Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager.

“AMC and movie theater operators nationally continue to struggle to attract patrons due to the proliferation of streaming and alternative entertainment options,” he said. 

A 2,900 square-foot retail space will replace Chili’s. The space is expected to house a restaurant or other retail business.

The plan includes an additional 20% of inclusionary housing units to meet the city requirement. Working with Antunovich Associates, developers intend to offer a variety of floor plans to accommodate the needs of different lifestyles and household sizes, although they anticipate strong demand from Northwestern students.

While there are still months of planning and construction ahead, Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) said the project is a promising step forward for the economic future of downtown Evanston.

The development team will submit an amendment to the existing plan in the coming weeks. This amendment will go through the city’s entitlement process, including public hearings hosted by the Land Use Commission to attain feedback from residents.

“It benefits the downtown businesses and Evanston as a community to have more people downtown, whether they’re visiting, whether they’re shopping or working there,” Nieuwsma said. “We do have an opportunity to help bring more people downtown by allowing them to live there.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @TroisOno

