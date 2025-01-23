Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
University will not discipline Prof Steven Thrasher, launches new investigation

Daily file photo by Pavan Acharya
The university’s second investigation into Thrasher centers around his alleged violation of the demonstration policy that was in effect on the first day of the pro-Palestine encampment in April.
Isaiah Steinberg, Development and Recruitment Editor
January 23, 2025

The University will not take disciplinary action against Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher, he announced in a Thursday news release. A faculty committee found no grounds for temporary suspension in its first investigation of Thrasher, according to the release.

The first investigation focused on Thrasher’s social media use and his views on journalistic objectivity, Thrasher told The Daily in September.

Concurrently, the University is launching an additional investigation into Thrasher’s conduct, according to the news release. Thrasher added that he was told he would not be terminated or suspended due to the new investigation at this time.

“I will never regret being in solidarity for our students’ right to protest, nor for being in solidarity with the people of Palestine,” Thrasher wrote in the release.

Thrasher said Medill officials canceled his Fall and Winter Quarter classes during the first investigation, which Weinberg Prof. Jacqueline Stevens called a “glaring” violation of academic freedom in the release.

The new investigation focuses on Thrasher’s conduct at the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow in April, alleging that he violated the University demonstration policy, according to the release. In July, Cook County prosecutors dropped charges against Thrasher for alleged obstruction of an officer while forming a line between campus police and student protesters on Deering Meadow.

“The timing of this charge supports the argument I made in response to the other investigation: that the discipline is politically-motivated and discriminatory,” Thrasher wrote.

During University President Michael Schill’s testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in May, former Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — now a senator  — called Thrasher a “goon,” alleging that he and other faculty members “scuffled with police” during the encampment.

A University spokesperson declined to comment on Thrasher’s investigations, stating NU could not discuss personnel matters.

In an interview with The Daily, Stevens said the University should allow faculty under investigation to publicize the evidence in their cases. This is currently prohibited by the Faculty Handbook, which states, “The parties … with knowledge of a disciplinary proceeding are expected to preserve the confidentiality of the case.”

“It is my understanding that Professor Thrasher wants to release the ad hoc report but is unable to because the current rules prohibit this,” she told The Daily in an email.

Rima Kapitan, Thrasher’s attorney, criticized the University in September, alleging that NU violated its Faculty Handbook guidelines, which allow for temporary suspension only when “a faculty member poses an immediate threat of harm” to themselves, others or the University.

Meanwhile, Thrasher will return to teaching in Spring Quarter. He plans to teach an undergraduate journalism class on LGBTQ+ health and a doctoral-level seminar on public scholarship, according to the news release.

“I look forward to returning to the classroom in April,” Thrasher wrote in the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

