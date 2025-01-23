Deering Library enters second construction phase, new elevator installed

Construction in Deering Library just passed the first renovation stage with the installation of a brand new elevator spanning all three floors. The 92-year-old building is now set to enter its second restoration phase, Deputy University Librarian D.J. Hoek said.

Phase two will primarily focus on renovating the Martin Reading Room — Deering’s main study space. Hoek said there will be an exhibition for rare books and manuscripts, a brand new study lounge and two all-gender restrooms. There will also be new wiring for all lighting and electrical outlets.

“It’s super challenging to take an old building like this and adapt it for current needs,” Hoek said. “But at the same time … it’s a beautiful historical piece of architecture, and we don’t want to do anything that is going to diminish that.”

Deering Library closed for renovations for the first time in over a decade this academic year, with plans to reopen student access in September.

Gallery • 6 Photos Photo courtesy of Northwestern University Libraries The completed elevator shaft on the first floor of Deering Library.

Director of Marketing and Communications for NU Libraries Clare Roccaforte said the vision for Deering includes modernizing both the building’s aesthetic and its functionality.

To return to its most “authentic” form, the Martin Reading Room will now showcase replicas of the original ornate fixtures as well as five additional tables, after the removal of the non-original infill shelving, to allow room for an additional 40 seats, Roccaforte said.

“Our goal is to provide an inspiring study space that streamlines the study experience,” she said. “Updating the electric is a huge part of this project, and I think it’s one of the ways that students will see a real benefit.”

Like the reading room, Hoek said the new gallery space will need large changes too. The space used to have a classic skylight that let in natural sunlight, but this prevented the display of rare books and manuscripts due to potential UV damage, Hoek said.

The solution now is to remove the skylight and replace it with an artificial laylight that will mimic the intensity, hue and temperature of the sun, Hoek said.

“When you’re in the building, you won’t know that it’s not daylight coming in,” Hoek said. “It’ll be artificial light, which we can control. This gives us the flexibility to put more materials on exhibit.”

Until the space is ready to welcome back these special collections, University archives, such as the art collection, are being temporarily stored in the basement of Main Library, Hoek said.

Students and faculty can access the collection by requesting their desired book through the search library engine and picking it up from the circulation desk in Main Library, Hoek added.

Books and documents are not the only things that are shifting around. Hoek said librarians and staff also have relocated in shared work areas across both Main and Mudd Libraries — a process that he said has gone fairly “smoothly.”

Project Manager Jamie Morris said the construction progress as well as the projected budget plans are fully on track, with Deering ready to meet its anticipated September completion date.

“People may not be aware that we have hundreds of union tradespeople on campus every day, including but not limited to carpenters, painters, electricians, locksmiths, the engineering department, plumbing,” Morris said. “They know our buildings and systems inside and out, and we could not do our work without their knowledge.”

Morris added that the Electronics Design Shop provided crucial help during mishaps in the construction process when Deering needed to shut down its electrical service to get the new elevator operational. Thankfully, she said, they haven’t faced any larger challenges.

“I really hope that the space is enjoyed by students,” Morris said. “Maybe then the new work will inspire interest in other (construction) projects on campus.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year

— Students reflect on missing Deering Library during renovations

— Deering Library undergoes roof repair to prevent water damage