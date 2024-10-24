Subscribe
Students reflect on missing Deering Library during renovations

Maya Heyman/The Daily Northwestern
Deering Library is currently under renovations set to conclude in September 2025.
Maya Heyman, Reporter
October 24, 2024

As midterm season ramps up, there is one place on campus students say is essential for productive studying: the library. Deering Library, one of Northwestern’s most iconic buildings, is closed this year for renovations, and some students say it’s taken a toll on their exam preparation.

The library’s renovations will add more seating, increase access to technology and improve accessibility, according to Deputy University Librarian D.J. Hoek.

“The renovation will feature upgrades to the two largest reading rooms in the building: room 208 on the second floor and the Martin Reading Room on the third floor,” Hoek said. “Both spaces will have increased seating and improved lighting as well as restoration of the woodwork and flooring.”

The renovations restrict students to either Main Library or Mudd Science and Engineering Library. While the two libraries provide plenty of space, some students say the options aren’t the same. 

Weinberg junior Ian Evensen said the closure hasn’t affected him too much because he usually works from home. However, Evensen said in comparison to Deering’s gothic architecture and warm lighting, the “fluorescent” lighting in Mudd is “depressing.”

The renovations come as NU’s Evanston campus undergoes a slew of construction, including the creation of a new pub outside Norris University Center and the Social Science and Global Affairs Hub in the Donald P. Jacobs Center. Most of the construction will conclude in 2025, with bigger projects like the Jacobs Center renovations expected to conclude in 2026.

Some students said they get tired of frequenting the same study spots and appreciate variety.

“I like to switch things up between Main and Deering,” McCormick junior Andrew Hong said. “Ideally, Deering would be open just so I have that option.” 

In NU’s demanding academic environment, students often look for ways to motivate themselves, with surroundings being one of the most important factors. Most libraries have designated quiet spaces, but Deering is especially known for its silence.

In the long term, Hoek said the renovations will make for a more comfortable and functional study space for students. 

“Once the renovation is complete, Deering Library will be more accessible and offer more flexibility for study space, technology support and events,” Hoek said. “The renovation will strengthen Deering Library’s role on campus as a center for study and gathering.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @mayaheyman

