Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

StageStrat debuts as NU’s first entertainment consulting club

Illustration by Isabel Su
StageStrat plans to meet every Thursday in Annenberg Hall.
Dalton Hanna, Assistant A&E Editor
January 23, 2025

Northwestern’s first entertainment consulting club StageStrat debuted this quarter to provide students with real-world, hands-on consulting experience at the intersection of art and business.  

Communication sophomores Diane Li and Maya Palacios co-founded StageStrat and serve as the club’s co-presidents. Li said the idea for the club came when the two of them filled out business club applications only to realize none of the clubs catered to their interest in entertainment.

“While we were going through envisioning ourselves in those clubs, we didn’t find anything that made us feel happy working on — like projects or clients that we were passionate about,” Li said. 

Li and Palacios study theatre and economics at NU. When she arrived at NU, Li said she struggled to find a community of those with a similar set of diverse passions.

By creating StageStrat, Li hopes to foster this community.

“It’s still hard to fathom that there’s nothing like this on campus and that we really are the first business entertainment club,” Palacios said. 

This quarter, the club plans to simulate client meetings among members in preparation for meetings with actual entertainment businesses in the spring, Li said. 

Li envisions clients as nonprofits of the arts, such as a children’s theater or a dance studio. StageStrat hopes to meet and consult with these clients about their finances. 

“We wanted to find a way where you can merge business, entertainment and theatre storytelling all together,” Li said. 

The club’s first meeting took place Thursday in Annenberg Hall, where they will now meet weekly. 

Communication freshman Sophia Hernandez, a potential new member, attended an information session for StageStrat where they discussed plans for the quarter. The executive board leading the meeting explained how members will create presentations on business and finance recommendations to pitch to entertainment clients, Hernandez said. 

“Although I’ve only been to one meeting, it seems like a fascinating and unique opportunity,” Hernandez said. “I look forward to getting some hands-on experience with entertainment business consulting.”

Unique to StageStrat, compared to some of NU’s other business clubs, is its full open-door policy. This means there is no application and rejection process; anyone who wants to join can be a part of the club. 

StageStrat advisor Communication Prof. Barbara Butts said the organization’s accessibility led to the club’s approval as an official NU student group. 

“There was a moment when the club was going to be denied because it wasn’t inclusive enough,” Butts said. “I think everybody should have a seat at the table, and no one should be excluded —and that’s with any activity.”

Being barrier-free, Li said, will foster an open and accepting community. 

Those who might typically steer clear of or face rejection from business clubs can now have a place on campus.

“We want it to be a club on campus where students can discover themselves,” Li said, “Rather than have a club reject them and make the decision for them of whether or not to pursue business.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @DaltonHanna06

Related Stories:

Taylor Swift attracts students to literature class, but the art of poetry retains them

Northwestern student filmmakers talk creating a short film

K-Dance’s winter showcase highlights student talent in whirlwind of energetic movement

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A man sits on stage laughing and looking towards the audience
Skylar Astin discusses theatre, “Pitch Perfect” and his Jewish upbringing at Hillel event
Seven people surround another cast member, who wears a denim jumper and holds a piece of paper in the air as they sing.
By the numbers: Splashing through the history of The Dolphin Show
Patron looks at a wall of paintings, facing away from the camera.
Evanston Art Center showcases student talent in biennial exhibition
2 artist’s books layout on a white table.
Evanston Art Center exhibits works from the 10th International Artists Book Triennial Vilnius 2024
Two cutout images of a blond woman, one of her holding a microphone while wearing a fuzzy purple vest and one of her holding a microphone while wearing a sequined leotard, superimposed on a piece of notebook paper and a cutout image of Deering Library.
Taylor Swift attracts students to literature class, but the art of poetry retains them
Two circular wooden steamers with xiao long bao and egg, shrimp and chive dumplings.
Open Tab: Lao Tian Dumpling House brings authentic, bold flavors to Evanston’s Chinese takeout scene
More in Latest Stories
The university’s second investigation into Thrasher centers around his alleged violation of the demonstration policy that was in effect on the first day of the pro-Palestine encampment in April.
University will not discipline Prof Steven Thrasher, launches new investigation
Bulley &amp; Andrews Construction Firm has served as the first phase contractor while the second phase contractor is to be decided.
Deering Library enters second construction phase, new elevator installed
Land Use Commission Chair Matt Rodgers responds to residents’ concerns over Envision Evanston rezoning in their districts.
Land Use Commission questions need for Envision Evanston rezoning overhaul
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach shoots a 3-pointer during Northwestern's Wednesday win over Indiana.
Offensive onslaught propels Northwestern to 79-70 victory over Indiana
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a 3-pointer Wednesday. Berry added a team-high 23 points in Northwestern's win over Indiana.
Men’s Basketball: Berry’s bounce-back performance propels Northwestern to a 79-70 win over Indiana
The proposed 27-story development will replace the north end of Church Street Plaza, which currently includes a Chili’s.
Chili’s on chopping block amid plan to demolish stores, build tower at Church Street Plaza