Meet the unsung heroes of the sorority quad: Northwestern’s house directors

This year’s recruitment weekend, sororities on campus worked overtime to welcome new members into their respective sisterhoods. But there is one resident of each house who often remains unknown to the outside world: the house director — or “house mom.”

When sororities emerged in the mid-to-late 1800s, many houses established a “house mother” to teach the women life skills considered ladylike, such as proper manners and social etiquette. This motherly role faded out in the early 2000s to make way for the modern-day house director position. However, the term “house mom” has stuck around.

Each sorority house at NU has a house director, akin to a property manager, who lives in the house all year long and is in charge of heating, plumbing, the house kitchen and any other general maintenance requirements.

Kappa Delta house director Jody Springer has held the position on different college campuses for 15 years. She started her career at Alpha Chi Omega at Butler University. She later moved to Delta Delta Delta at NU for seven years.

However, during the height of NU’s Abolish Greek Life movement from 2020 to 2023, she moved to Indiana University while NU worked out its relationship with the Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council. This school year, she returned to Evanston for her first year as house director at Kappa Delta.

Springer’s day-to-day work consists of dealing with the facility upkeep, such as calling the maintenance technician or aiding a member of the sorority with a rattling radiator, she said. Although the house director’s responsibilities do not include the duties of a disciplinarian, Springer said when it comes to safety, she gets the final say.

“I always say, ‘You can be friendly with the girls, but you can’t be friends because you’re put there for their safety,’” Springer said. “And if their idea of safety and (my) idea of safety isn’t the same, then my idea trumps (theirs).”

Eliza Payne, a substitute house director from Alpha Chi Omega National Headquarters, is currently standing in for the permanent house director for NU’s chapter while she is on medical leave.

“(Being in Alpha Chi) changed my life. It made a really big impact on me in terms of confidence and learning to be independent,” Payne said.

When emergencies occur and the house director can’t be on campus, Payne’s job is to cover their shift, whether it be for four days or two months. This role takes her to Alpha Chi Omega chapters all around the country.

Springer was never in a sorority but said working as the Kappa Delta house director allows her to reap all the benefits of Greek life that she missed out on in college.

“These girls have the rest of their lives in front of them,” Springer said. “There’s a lot of optimism that’s contagious. And if you can catch some of that, it’s wonderful to be around.”

The feeling is mutual. Abby Hepner, Weinberg sophomore and Kappa Delta Vice President of Inclusion, said those living in the house maintain great relationships with their house director.

Although it’s Springer’s first year back on the NU campus, Hepner said Springer has immediately integrated herself into the KD community with her talkative, outgoing and personable demeanor.

“I don’t really think we could survive without her,” Hepner said. “We just love her. She feels like she’s part of the family.”

A house director is not paid to be a friend, but they often wind up becoming one. Springer still keeps in contact with one of the Alpha Chi Omega members from her first years as a house director at Butler University.

Springer said the sorority experience helps young women forge relationships with each other, while also providing the opportunity for strong bonds.

“There are long, lasting relationships that I build,” Springer said. “That’s just a huge blessing to be a part of.”

