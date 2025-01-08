Ernie Watts and Corky Siegel bring joy to Levy Senior Center

“Always thinking of you,” sang Corky Siegel as the crowd found their seats in the Levy Senior Center Tuesday afternoon. Amid the electric piano riffs, Ernie Watts chimed in with joyous saxophone licks, welcoming the seniors as they exchanged hugs and smiles.

The event featured Siegel — a world-renowned blues harmonica player, pianist and singer-songwriter — and Watts — a Grammy-winning American jazz and R&B saxophonist. It was moderated by Chicago jazz journalist and radio host Neil Tesser as part of the Levy Lecture Series, which offers continued learning opportunities to Evanston’s seniors.

The duo first encountered each other in 2000 while Siegel was on tour with renowned violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam.

“I was completely intimidated playing with the ‘God of Violin’ and all his great musicians,” Siegel said. “And then, to make matters worse, (Watts) joins the tour and hops up on stage during a rehearsal — ‘The God of Saxophone’ — and boy, was he looking mean.”

Nevertheless, Siegel said he invited Watts for tea during a rehearsal break, and the two quickly developed a rapport.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, in the 1960s, Watts first listened to Miles Davis’ record “Kind of Blue” before getting exposed to John Coltrane in his teenage years, kindling his passion for music. While attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Watts was asked to join drummer and songwriter Buddy Rich’s band before traveling to Los Angeles.

“But I was always listening and studying all kinds of music,” Watts said. “So when Corky and I got together, it was another chapter in connecting my history, interest and study of the blues.”

Siegel was captivated by the blues’ mode of expression after playing Rahsaan Roland Kirk’s saxophone solos as a child. Upon meeting Siegel, Watts said he was amazed by Siegel’s virtuosity on the harmonica.

To Watts, Siegel and him “were born to play together.” When Watts plays, he enters a world where he and Siegel thrive from the spontaneity and novelty of the energy generated by every measure, he said.

During the lecture, the duo performed their original renditions of “Deja Vu,” “The Christmas Song” and a song from Watts’ Indian flute.

“The sound comes from inside us, so what we have to do as players is find an instrument sound that sings to us,” Watts said. “When you play, the instrument should feel like it’s singing.”

Attendees asked Watts to sign records and other memorabilia after the performance.

Among the attendees was Brian Pinkerton (Medill MSJ ’90) who said he was a fan of Watts since his “Mystery Horn” solo on Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention’s “The Grand Wazoo” album.

“I always find myself going back to the music I listened to when I was younger,” Pinkerton said.

In wake of the performances and applause, the duo never shied away from what Siegel described as the unifying, healing power of music.

“When I practice and play, I create positive energy for me to share and to continue,” Watts said. “We’re here to make something beautiful. The energy of music and life comes through us to you.”

