Crescendo for a Cause performs music for Evanston seniors

If you stop by one of Evanston’s senior living facilities at the right time, you might catch a musical performance from a group of Northwestern students brightening up its auditorium.

Crescendo for a Cause performs at local senior living facilities with the goal of spreading joy, Weinberg senior and co-President Nicole Ceriani said. The club plans to perform at local hospitals and start a music-related mentorship program with local elementary schoolers, Ceriani said.

“Interactions with the residents are always the best, especially when you can tell that this is the highlight of their week,” Ceriani said.

Crescendo primarily plays at The Merion, The Pearl of Evanston, Trulee Evanston and The Mather, Weinberg junior and co-President Jonathan Chen said.

An NU chapter of a national organization, Crescendo formed on campus about three years ago, Chen said. He added that the club does not require auditions to join, providing a space for students who may not otherwise have had opportunities to pursue music at NU.

“Not to ruffle feathers, but I think Northwestern compared to other peer institutions really doesn’t have as many opportunities for non-majors in music,” Chen said. “Usually, you don’t see that type of engagement with non-majors when you have a big conservatory on campus. But, if you’re coming to college with this huge, world renowned music school, you are expecting to have some sort of further engagement.”

Weinberg sophomore Ned Yu said he joined Crescendo to find an outlet for his musical passions as a non-major, adding that he wrote part of his NU application about his desire to pursue music in college. He said it can often be hard to find musical opportunities on his own.

“Seeing all of these seniors enjoy our music, whatever it is, it brings a smile to my face, and it makes me really happy inside,” Yu said.

Ceriani, who also does not major in music, said she enjoys how Crescendo members’ love for music brings them together, despite their diverse areas of studies.

Ceriani said she credits part of her confidence in singing to her Crescendo experience, adding that the “low-stakes environment” and encouragement from audience members help to build musicians’ confidence.

“I’ve been singing my entire life. I was always scared to sing in front of people,” Ceriani said. “One of the reasons that I really love this club is because it’s a very chill environment. If I can sing in front of my grandma, I can sing in front of these people who are other people’s grandmas.”

Bienen freshman Elizabeth Hsu, a voice and opera performance major, said the most meaningful experience for her has been rehearsing with new friends.

Hsu said the nature of Crescendo concerts allows her to branch out of the voice and opera pieces that she usually practices for her classes.

“There’s a lot of freedom in doing these kinds of performances that you get more freedom with the repertoire you play,” Hsu said. “I would normally never sing this repertoire, so it’s just really fun all around.”

Crescendo provides certified volunteer hours for students’ time spent performing. Weinberg sophomore Erika Ruiz-Yamamoto said the club’s purpose of volunteering has also brightened her own days.

Ruiz-Yamamoto said one of her favorite memories dates back to her first concert with Crescendo.

“I’m performing, and I look up and I just see the smiles on all these residents’ faces,” Ruiz-Yamamoto said. “I take my bow and these people come up to me and they say, ‘Your music really touched me.’ And that’s really the greatest gift that you can have as a musician.”

