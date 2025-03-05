Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern improves on Anti-Defamation League report card, F to D

Joss Broward/The Daily Northwestern
The ADL gave NU an “excellent” rating for Jewish life on campus.
Maya Ikenberry, Assistant Campus Editor
March 5, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League released its 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card Monday, revealing Northwestern’s improvement from an F to a D grade.

The ADL evaluated 135 schools on a scale from A to F, an increase from 85 schools in the first report card last year.

The first report card was released in April 2024 in response to antisemitism after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

ADL evaluates schools based on criteria of publicly disclosed administrative actions, Jewish life on campus, and campus conduct and climate concerns, according to the ADL website.

NU earned a rating of “above expectations” for publicly disclosed administrative actions, highlighting that antisemitism is included in NU’s code of conduct and that NU partners with Israeli institutions among others. 

ADL gave NU an “excellent” rating for Jewish life on campus, citing the prevalence of Hillel, Chabad, religious services, pro-Israel groups and Jewish staff and faculty.

However, the level of “severe” antisemitic and anti-Zionist incidents as well as the level of “hostile” anti-Zionist student government, student group staff and faculty activity were listed as reasons for NU’s high warning for campus conduct concerns.

Overall, the antisemitism report card shows that 36% of schools now earn A or B grades, an increase from 23.5% in 2024. 

Email: [email protected]

