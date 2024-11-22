Parks and Recreation Board debates Envision Evanston, eyes playground renovations

Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Board debated the recently released Envision Evanston 2045 draft plan Thursday night.

Committee members clashed about the portion of the plan dedicated to the board.

Envision Evanston 2045 is the city’s plan to rewrite the city’s zoning code and general plan, according to the draft copy.

The 113-page document only has one page dedicated to future policy and actions to be taken with the Parks and Recreation department. The brevity of this effort left some members of the board disappointed.

“A fifth grader could do a better job than our highly paid consultants in putting together a Parks and Recreation agenda,” said Robert Bush, the vice president of the Parks and Recreation Board.

He requested further direct communication with the consultants who created the agenda.

Board member Mary Rosinski, a previous candidate for the 2025 7th Ward aldermanic race, said the Envision Evanston 2045 project is being rushed. She followed up by saying that the plan’s short list is missing many key pieces, agreeing with Bush that it would be beneficial to talk with the consultants.

However, committee member Kelly Terrell thinks there are benefits to such a short list.

“It’s like buying a house with nothing in it — you can add whatever you want,” she said.

The department, which was supposed to add comments on the document within three months, decided to wait until they finish their strategic plan and all members complete reading the Envision Evanston 2045 draft plan.

The strategic plan is the committee’s comprehensive plan for the Parks and Recreation system. Once finished, it will be used to enact policies that promote efficiency and climate awareness.

The board’s new strategic plan is currently in the works but some said the plan may not be ready in time for their three month deadline. This strategic plan will update the existing 15-year-old strategic plan.

Members floated potential ideas for the plan, including easier public transportation from park to park and the extension of bike lanes. Members also discussed the benefits of combining the Envision Evanston plan and the strategic plan.

The board also discussed city legacy park inspections and future renovations.

After reviewing the playground inspection reports, Director of Parks and Recreation Audrey Thompson, spoke on behalf of the board. She concluded that they need to use their own metrics to judge the status of the parks because the professional playground inspection reports lack the insight that city residents have.

Thompson mentioned it is important to look at the most used parks for summer camp and equity. The city’s Evanston Project for the Local Assessment of Needs works with the board to promote racial and health equity.

“Our EPLAN talks about equity and when we look at parks to renovate, we’re looking at parks that are in places where people have a difficult time to walk to the parks or where there is economic need,” she said.

After a discussion with City Manager Luke Stowe, Thompson said she was able to upgrade the renovation plans from two to three legacy parks. Thompson decided Philbrick Park should be the third legacy park to be renovated, as it would be the only legacy park in Evanston’s 5th Ward to receive renovation.

Board member Donald Michelin, who was quiet for most of the meeting, commended Thompson for helping out the 5th Ward.

“You’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

