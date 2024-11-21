Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

NU Baja gears up for the 2024-25 season

Courtesy of Jared Bubser
The Motorcats race through the mud against teams from other universities.
Brooke Nelson, Reporter
November 21, 2024

Fans of off-road racing and engineering have found a new calling in Northwestern Baja. Known as the Motorcats, the group designs, builds and races cars, competing with other universities nationwide.

The origins of NU Baja date back to 1988, McCormick senior and project manager Jared Bubser said. After originally fizzling out, the club was revived just 10 years ago, which has made success much harder for the Motorcats. 

“One of the biggest challenges with engineering clubs is that transfer of knowledge,” Bubser said.

Despite the lull, the Motorcats have achieved some notable achievements in the past four years. In 2021, their car Dory placed sixth in endurance and eighth overall at Baja SAE Louisville. Their 2023 car Gnubs placed eighth in endurance at a competition in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. 

Baja’s season begins in the summer. At the beginning of each season, a new executive board decides on any changes or improvements for the year’s car and creates overarching designs.

During Fall Quarter, the club focuses on the design of specific parts of the car, such as gearboxes, suspension arms and the steering wheel, as well as training new members.

New members are referred to as “Kittens” and go through an extensive training program that teaches them the skills required for the car’s design and production.

“We don’t expect you to come in with anything … We give you everything you need to know,” Bubser said.

The learning doesn’t stop when the Kittens graduate. Members pick up a variety of skills from the work they put in to get the cars fully functional.

NU Baja teaches its members design software like SOLIDWORKS and how to use different machines in the Ford Center.

McCormick junior Nicole Hahn, this year’s powertrain lead, identified designing for assembly and service as some of the most valuable skills she has learned from Baja.

“You get a ton of manufacturing experience, and also design and design for manufacturing,” Hahn said.

The training process has been a particular struggle this year, as NU Baja currently has 96 members — a large increase from previous years.

“We’ve had to assign 57 projects to new members, in addition to the 20 to 30 returning members,” Hahn said.

High membership isn’t the only challenge that NU Baja faces this year. The team is trying a lot of new components on their car that they haven’t attempted before, including an electronic continuously variable transmission that Hahn’s team is producing.

Alongside the technical challenges, there is the ever-present struggle of finances. McCormick sophomore Alvin Huang manages a $50,000 budget as one of the club’s treasurers. This budget covers travel and supplies for the cars, along with any other necessary expenses. 

Due to the high cost of these items, NU Baja spends “a lot more money than most other clubs at Northwestern,” according to Huang.

Despite these challenges, the Motorcats are planning to tackle another year of competition, with their next competition in January at the 44th Winter Baja in Michigan.

Their final competition for the year will be in May in Arizona.

Email: [email protected]

X: @BrookeNelson25

Related Stories:

NU Formula Racing aims to build its first-ever drivable electric car

Meet Concrete Canoe, the engineering club learning to make concrete float

NUSTARS Rocket Team to compete in NASA Student Launch Competition

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Academic
Weinberg freshman Isaiah Thomas said he is concerned about the lack of financial security students will have if President-elect Donald Trump acts on his plan to structurally change FAFSA and the DOE, both of which are cornerstones to federal financial aid.
FGLI students express uncertainty amid potential changes to Department of Education, FAFSA following presidential election
NU Graduate Workers President Emma Kennedy said the union has begun discussing how to prepare for the threats a second term by President-elect Donald Trump could face for labor organizers.
Northwestern labor unions grapple with impending Trump presidential administration
The panel will decide which campaign goes live, which also determines which students will be selected for the two Brandtech internships offered at the end of the course.
Digital Storytelling professor partners with generative AI marketing company, equips students with workforce skills
Prof. Rob Voigt presents a new project as a part of Institute for Policy Research’s colloquium series.
NU Prof. Rob Voigt quantifies racial disparities in news coverage on gun violence
At least seven different courses across the psychology, political science and linguistics departments have research participation as a mandatory lab requirement.
Students voice concerns on research participation requirement
Trump has stated he will impose a 10% to 20% tariff on all imported goods.
Trump’s proposed tariffs conflict with promises to end inflation, NU economics professors say
More in Campus
Members of ACIR with a conflict regarding an investment decision must recuse themselves from deliberations.
Investment Responsibility Committee’s recusal policy sparks backlash among faculty, students
The event, which drew over 70 community members, was part of the Chabraja Center For Historical Studies’ annual lunch lecture series which invites faculty and graduate students to engage in ongoing conversations about historical materials.
UT Austin professor traces roots of mass incarceration to forced labor of 19th century Black women
Crescendo for a Cause performs at local senior living facilities such as The Merion, The Pearl of Evanston, Trulee Evanston and The Mather.
Crescendo for a Cause performs music for Evanston seniors
The rally was organized by E-Town Sunrise in the aftermath of the 2024 elections.
E-Town Sunrise, Fossil Free NU rally for Healthy Buildings Ordinance, fossil fuel-free campus
A capella group Brown Sugar performs onstage.
South Asian culture takes center stage at South Asian Student Alliance’s Festival of Lights
The Garry Marshall Collection included several display cases and posters, photographs and annotations that hung on the surrounding walls in the library.
Marshall reception introduces Garry Marshall Collection to public
More in Latest Stories
Traditional lanterns hang over the sushi bar at Mira Sushi’s Chinatown location.
Chicago chain Mira Sushi to open Evanston location
In a tenants’ agreement with the city, the owners of 909 Davis agreed to fund roughly $5.9 million in upgrades to the building necessary for the city to move in, City Engineer Lara Biggs said.
City to move operations to 909 Davis St. in early 2025 following high construction costs
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer drives to the paint against Montana State Tuesday. Barnhizer made his season debut in the 72-69 Northwestern win.
Men’s Basketball: Brooks Barnhizer dazzles with double-double in season debut
Northwestern celebrates punching its ticket to the Final Four after beating No. 8 Virginia in overtime last Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern departs for fourth consecutive NCAA tournament semifinal
A man sits behind a name placard reading “Juan Geracaris, Councilmember, 9th Ward.”
HCDC considers Consolidated, Envision Evanston plans as committee member Rodriguez bids farewell
West: Public schools fail students with dyslexia. Evanston’s changing that.
West: Public schools fail students with dyslexia. Evanston’s changing that.