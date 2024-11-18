Gallery: Field Hockey crushes Miami (Ohio) 9-2, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

No. 2 Northwestern field hockey earned its spot in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, defeating Miami (Ohio) 9-2. The team gained an early lead and maintained it throughout the match.

Gallery • 9 Photos Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer fights for control of the ball.

