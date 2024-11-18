Categories:

Gallery: Field Hockey crushes Miami (Ohio) 9-2, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Byline photo of Ashley Dong
Ashley Dong, Reporter
November 18, 2024
One Northwestern player with possession is surrounded by three opponents
Opponents surround graduate student midfielder Chloe Relford in a 3-on-1.
Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern

No. 2 Northwestern field hockey earned its spot in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, defeating Miami (Ohio)  9-2. The team gained an early lead and maintained it throughout the match.

_2
Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern
Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer fights for control of the ball.

