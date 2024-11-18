E-Town Sunrise, Fossil Free NU rally for Healthy Buildings Ordinance, fossil fuel-free campus

About 50 people assembled at Fountain Square Saturday afternoon for a “Climate Hope Rally,” calling for Evanston officials to pass the Healthy Buildings Ordinance and for Northwestern to comply with Fossil Free NU’s demands.

Organized by E-Town Sunrise, a climate activist group from Evanston Township High School, the rally was attended by members of E-Town Sunrise, Fossil Free NU, Climate Action Evanston, 350 Chicago, Third Act, Chicago Area Peace Action, Collective Resource Compost Cooperative and other climate action organizations.

Gallery • 9 Photos Nineth Kanieski Koso/The Daily Northwestern Members of Climate Action Evanston, 350 Chicago, Third Act, Chicago Area Peace Action and more were present at the rally.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) spoke in support of the Healthy Buildings Ordinance at the rally. According to a city presentation on the Healthy Buildings Ordinance, existing buildings in Evanston contribute to 80% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposed ordinance would require buildings in Evanston that are over 20,000 square feet to increase energy efficiency, eliminate on-site direct greenhouse gas emissions and source 100% of their energy from renewable sources by 2050.

Since 2005, Evanston has reduced its carbon dioxide emissions and increased energy efficiency as part of the city’s many past climate action plans, Nieuwsma said. However, the city has failed to reduce its natural gas use, making the Healthy Buildings Ordinance that more important, he said.

“We are not going to make any progress here, locally or at any level, unless leaders like me are held accountable,” Nieuwsma said to the crowd. “My ask of you is, hold me accountable. Hold the rest of the City Council accountable. Hold the state legislature accountable. Hold Northwestern University accountable. Hold our federal government accountable.”

E-Town Sunrise students handed out posters with phrases like “Don’t Give Up Now The Fight Has Just Begun” and “If Climate Is Changing Why Aren’t We?”

Climate Action Evanston board member Jessy Bradish led the group in call and response phrases like, “When our planet’s under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back” and “When I say climate, you say justice.”

Members of Fossil Free NU called for NU to accept the demands of their climate action petition. The petition, which was released earlier this quarter, calls for NU to have full transparency about its emissions and sustainability efforts and release a comprehensive plan for the University to transition to renewable electricity.

The petition also called for NU to stop using renewable energy credits and instead switch to renewable energy and transition the Central Utility Plant, which heats and cools buildings on campus, to a fully renewable energy source.

NU’s net-zero goals offset greenhouse gas emissions but do not necessarily result in zero greenhouse gas emissions. To meet its net-zero goals, the University buys carbon credits that can eventually compensate for its current greenhouse gas emissions.

Weinberg junior and Fossil Free member Ruth Debono said the University has failed to release a detailed emissions and sustainability report since 2022 despite claiming on its website that NU is on track for its sustainability goals.

“Because of the lack of accountability, there’s no way for any of us to really know,” Debono said in her speech. “Because the University has responsibility to its students, (it) needs to provide transparency.”

SESP sophomore and Fossil Free member Gracey Ninmer described the effects of environmental injustice impacting Evanston’s Black population, especially in the 5th Ward. It is essential to fight climate change to end these injustices, she said.

The 5th Ward has the lowest life expectancy in Evanston, which “illustrates a common pattern of inequity that we observe across Evanston,” according to a 2022 city report. Climate Action Evanston reported that the 5th Ward has less tree canopy, smaller lots and narrower parkways due to redlining.

Reflecting on the results of the 2024 elections, Ninmer added that it’s more important now than ever for people to come together to work for climate action.

“Let us be energized by how many people in this community, across the country and around the world are taking action in their own hands,” Ninmer said in the rally. “It’s time for Northwestern to step up and be the leaders they claim to be beyond the lies of net zero.”

ETHS senior and E-Town Sunrise member Jexa Edinberg said since members of E-Town Sunrise were frustrated with the results of the 2024 elections, they wanted to take action in a positive manner.

As part of the rally, members participated in a die-in, which involved members lying on the ground to simulate death, representing the deaths that climate change is causing, Edinberg said.

“Climate change is an existential issue, so when we don’t act, people are actively dying right now, especially in the Global South and in more marginalized communities,” Edinberg said. “Climate action is an existential thing to be a part of, but it’s also a really hopeful thing to be part of with so many people who care so deeply about this work.”

