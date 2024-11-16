Evanston Environment Board approves memo regarding Envision Evanston 2045

The Evanston Environment Board met Thursday evening at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to debate the new Envision Evanston 2045 Draft Comprehensive Plan, Healthy Buildings Ordinance and Parks and Green Space Strategic Plan draft.

These new ordinances and plans aim to improve Evanston’s environmental impact and green spaces.

Environment Board co-Chair Matthew Cotter proposed a motion for board member Katarina Topalov and co-Chair Michelle Redfield to write a memo on behalf of the board to present at the upcoming Land Use Commission’s discussion about the Evanston Envision 2045 draft. The motion passed with one abstention from Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th).

Sustainability and Resilience Specialist Ben Martin explained the Healthy Buildings Ordinance proposal, which aims to have buildings over 20,000 square feet in Evanston reach three climate goals by 2050. The ordinance is championed by the Healthy Buildings Coalition, an effort recently created by Climate Action Evanston and supported by other Evanston organizations.

“We’re narrowing down on ordinance language, but it can’t be made public yet,” Martin said. “The majority of this presentation is trying to give you as much information about the ordinance while it’s still being developed.”

Martin elaborated on the performance metrics of the ordinance, timeline and strategies for compliance, such as alternative compliance, extensions and fines. He said the plan will build onto the benchmarking ordinance, which requires large buildings in Evanston to report and track their energy and water usage.

Sustainability and Resilience Manager Cara Pratt added that she hopes ordinance language will be developed by the next meeting of the Environment Board on Dec. 12.

Board member Jexa Edinberg also said that E-Town Sunrise, a climate activism organization at Evanston Township High School, would be holding a rally along with Fossil Free Northwestern to advocate for the new ordinance.

The board also discussed the Parks and Green Space Strategic Plan draft, which develops green spaces in Evanston. Stephen Ruger, deputy city manager, said the board has requested to see the June 2024 draft, which had not yet been released publicly.

“We wanted you all to have the opportunity to start going through it, and certainly you can give comments back to staff,” Ruger said. “There’s going to be plenty of time to discuss this document.”

Cotter said the document was already out of date but was excited the draft was finally public.

Topalov also summarized the suggestions that they made about the Envision Evanston 2045 draft released on Nov. 5.

Envision Evanston 2045 will propose a comprehensive plan for a new zoning code in the city.

Topalov spoke about the “vague” language used, certain chapters needing to be more prescriptive and the false dichotomy of protecting nature and the development of the Evanston community. She said the whole process felt rushed.

“We wish that it allowed for more provisions for circular economy, inclusion of the Parks and Green Space Strategic Plan and similar documents to be reviewed before the document was completed,” Topalov said.

Newly appointed member of the Environment Board Gul Agha said the draft should put more emphasis on the use of high density low rises and limiting the use of taller, less efficient high rises.

Evanston residents were concerned about the environmental initiatives in the Envision Evanston 2045 plan during public comment. Leslie Shad, who co-leads Natural Habitat Evanston and is a natural area steward in Evanston, said during public comment that the document should discuss more plans about light pollution and returning tree canopy.

