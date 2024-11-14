Captured: Kellogg reflects autumn sky

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management building and its sprawling glass structure are impossible to miss when walking across campus. Nestled by the Lakefill, it serves as a home for full-time MBA students and faculty. Even on overcast autumn days, the building’s exterior mirrors the waterfront and the sky’s subtle hues.

