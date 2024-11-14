Medium shot of Kellogg exterior in front of the Lakefill with tree branches and bushes partially obstructing the view on the right.
Alexia Sextou/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Kellogg reflects autumn sky

Alexia Sextou
November 14, 2024
Categories:

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management building and its sprawling glass structure are impossible to miss when walking across campus. Nestled by the Lakefill, it serves as a home for full-time MBA students and faculty. Even on overcast autumn days, the building’s exterior mirrors the waterfront and the sky’s subtle hues.

Low angle shot of Kellogg curved section, series of exterior glass windows reflecting other side of building.

Medium, low-angle shot of one of Kellogg’s concave curves.

Long shot of Kellogg across the center of the Lakefill, semi-transparent glass windows reflecting gray sky with people passing by in front of back entrance steps.

 

Autumn tree with yellow leaves in a small green area located right in front of Kellogg’s formal entryway.

People walking out of Kellogg’s main entrance, with imprinted gray letters above glass doors indicating the building’s address, “2211 Campus Drive.”

Close-up shot of four exterior glass windows reflecting Ryan Fieldhouse, the indoor football stadium located across Kellogg.

Close-up of exterior glass window pattern reflecting sky hues with semi-transparent visibility into Kellogg’s interior.

Medium, low angle shot of Kellogg’s back entrance showing open balcony area with black chairs, and two Northwestern Kellogg purple banners on the bottom right.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Captured: Students flock to Mudd for midterm season

Kellogg launches $600 million Full Circle Campaign to build state-of-the-art facility

Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Photo
Luke Hunger yells as he runs back on defense.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern triumphs over UIC 83-74
A student sits on a couch and smiles as he reads a book in East Fairchild. There are three posters on the wall behind him.
Gallery: Communal spaces in on-campus housing
A Northwestern soccer player runs down the field with the ball in front of his feet.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Soccer triumphs over Michigan 1-0
Bikes and mopeds parked outside a building.
Captured: Students flock to Mudd for midterm season
Sophomore defender Keira Wagner faces a UCLA opponent.
Captured: Women’s Soccer: Northwestern falls to UCLA 1-0 in tight match
Two athletes in white and purple jerseys crouch and prepare to hit a volleyball.
Captured: NU Volleyball falls to Ohio State 3-0 in 4th consecutive defeat