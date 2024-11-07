Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

A&O announces actor, writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as fall speaker

Daily file photo by Tabi Parent
A&O Productions hosted “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg for its winter speaker last year.
Betsy Lecy, Arts & Entertainment Editor
November 7, 2024

A&O Productions announced Tuesday it will host actor, writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as its fall speaker.

Glazer is most known for their roles in “Rough Night” and for co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central series “Broad City” with Abbi Jacobson. She was also awarded a Tony Award for Best Musical for serving as a producer for the Broadway show “A Strange Loop.”

Leading up to the announcement, A&O allowed students to come to The Rock on Thursday for hints on who the fall speaker might be and dropped clues on its Instagram throughout the week.

The organization typically invites a member from the entertainment industry each quarter. It has hosted speakers like “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg and comedian John Mulaney.

In a Tuesday news release, A&O said Glazer will take the stage at the Norris McCormick Auditorium at 8 p.m. Nov. 12. To attend, tickets will be available through A&O Productions’ Instagram account Friday at noon.

Email: [email protected]
X: @betsy_lecy

Related Stories:
—- Dayglow, Justine Skye to headline A&O’s Blowout
—- 070 Shake, redveil bring the energy to sold out A&O Ball
—- 070 Shake, redveil announced as A&O Ball performers

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
“Agatha All Along” takes witchcraft to a new level with focuses on middle-aged, female characters.
Marvel’s ‘Agatha All Along’ offers a refreshing take on female-centered storytelling
Brown Sugar, Northwestern’s co-ed South Asian a cappella group, prepares for their winter performance.
A cappella groups share plans for year, reflect on ‘Pitch Perfect’ rumors
Tokyo Police Club vocalist and bassist Dave Monks sings while playing the electric bass during the band’s performance in Chicago Sunday night.
Tokyo Police Club serenades Chicago one ‘Final’ time
The Edge Off Broadway’s “DOGS” combines a comedic hot dog eating contest with an honest perspective on how far women are willing to go to satisfy their ambitions.
‘DOGS’ links hot dog eating with competition for success and happiness
Pianist plays in front of a large group of musicians.
Brandon Harper takes on Chicago area jazz venues, music as self-expression
By drawing from personal experience, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield create a film that accurately depicts the ups and downs of grief.
Reel Thoughts: ‘We Live in Time’ is a tale of perseverance through grief
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Kyla Jones shields the ball as she drives toward the basket against Illinois State on Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois State 81-77 in season opener
The city plans on converting James Park to a facility with 15 pickleball courts, including one accessible pickleball court.
Evanston’s pickleball and tennis communities reach compromise in proposed pickleball plan
Events designed to support students reacting to the election will take place throughout the rest of the month.
Here are some of Northwestern’s post-election resources
NU has offered free car washes in response to the dust from Ryan Field construction.
NU-City Committee addresses misidentified Foster School trucks, student furniture disposal
Northwestern Medicine’s Basic Nursing Assistant Program was launched in August 2022. Candidates who successfully complete the program are eligible to take the Illinois Nurse Aide Competency Certification Exam.
Northwestern Medicine expands Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program, offers additional cohort
Through a mentorship program, undergraduate students are paired up with middle school student mentees.
The Cities Project mentors youth from Chicago’s low income neighborhoods