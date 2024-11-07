A&O announces actor, writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as fall speaker

A&O Productions announced Tuesday it will host actor, writer and comedian Ilana Glazer as its fall speaker.

Glazer is most known for their roles in “Rough Night” and for co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central series “Broad City” with Abbi Jacobson. She was also awarded a Tony Award for Best Musical for serving as a producer for the Broadway show “A Strange Loop.”

Leading up to the announcement, A&O allowed students to come to The Rock on Thursday for hints on who the fall speaker might be and dropped clues on its Instagram throughout the week.

The organization typically invites a member from the entertainment industry each quarter. It has hosted speakers like “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg and comedian John Mulaney.

In a Tuesday news release, A&O said Glazer will take the stage at the Norris McCormick Auditorium at 8 p.m. Nov. 12. To attend, tickets will be available through A&O Productions’ Instagram account Friday at noon.

Email: [email protected]

X: @betsy_lecy

Related Stories:

—- Dayglow, Justine Skye to headline A&O’s Blowout

—- 070 Shake, redveil bring the energy to sold out A&O Ball

—- 070 Shake, redveil announced as A&O Ball performers