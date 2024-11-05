Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement

How Northwestern’s political clubs followed election night

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern political clubs hosted election night watch parties across campus Tuesday night to follow the night’s results.
Maya Heyman, Reporter
November 5, 2024

Election night brought about many feelings for students, especially anxiety and stress. Northwestern political clubs hosted election night watch parties across campus Tuesday night to follow the night’s results.

NU College Democrats, BridgeUSA and NU Political Union collaborated to host a watch party at the Technological Institute.

In another room in the building, NU College Republicans also hosted a watch party.

NU College Democrats co-President and Weinberg junior Clark Mahoney said events like these can make politics less intimidating for some.

“I think this casual connection to politics is really central because politics can seem big and scary to a lot of people, or just not their thing,” Mahoney said. “When it’s in this super casual manner, it does allow more types of people and a lot more people to connect with politics.”

In October, NU College Democrats invited CNN political analyst Van Jones as a guest speaker to discuss the presidential election. The club also hosted a canvassing event, busing to Wisconsin to encourage residents or hear about issues on their ballots.

The watch party broadcasted CNN election coverage on one screen while displaying live election map updates on the other screen. Organizers also provided pizzas, snacks and soda.

People discuss politics at the NU College Republicans election watch party on Tuesday evening. (Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern)

“It might be a tense night, or it can be a really great night,” Mahoney said. “But either way it turns out, we definitely want people to be together making connections or just having some dinner.”

Attendees said they believed that the watch party helped them make connections while learning about the election results in an inviting setting.

NU College Democrats member and Weinberg freshman Brandon Kopp said the watch party helped him reduce stress surrounding the election.

“I think it’s fun to watch with other people,” Kopp said. “It’s definitely less anxiety-inducing watching with other people versus watching alone in my dorm.”

Another NU College Democrats watch party attendee, Weinberg junior Lucas Lippeatt, described this year’s election as “deeply disheartening.” 

At a joint watch party held by Northwestern Democrats, Bridge NU and Political Union, people react to an election projection. (Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern)

Lippeatt cited climate change, gun control and abortion rights as the main issues that factored into his voting decision this election.

At the NU College Republicans watch party, organizers broadcasted results onscreen and provided pizza for attendees. 

NU College Republicans President and Weinberg senior Jeanine Yuen said watch parties are important because they allow students to find like-minded individuals.

“It shows that there are people around that have similar, if not the same, viewpoints as you do,” Yuen said. “I know that is what is scary about participating in political discourse right now, because you never know, ‘Is there actually someone out there that thinks the same way I do, or what if I will be ostracized for thinking the way I do?’”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @mayaheyman

Related Stories:

NU political clubs drive discourse ahead of the upcoming election

BridgeUSA at NU hosts debate between College Democrats and Republicans

CNN political analyst Van Jones talks life experiences, upcoming election at NU College Democrats event

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
This year, voters in Illinois could register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
Election Day brings 800 voters to Northwestern polls
Students reflect on work-study experiences at Northwestern.
Finding flexibility in work-study: Students open up about struggles
The program has been organized by the Israel Innovation Project, a program that connects NU with Israeli academic institutions for collaborative work in STEM fields.
Israel Global Engineering Trek set to return in 2026
The group discussed the effectiveness of the University’s primary mental health services like Counseling and Psychological Services and the availability of long-term therapy options.
NU Health Advisory Board hosts town hall to solicit feedback on University health services
Jenna Tang’s translation of “Fang Si-Chi’s First Love Paradise” was released this May.
Jenna Tang, translator of “Fang Si-Chi’s First Love Paradise,” explores sexual grooming and #MeToo
The Northwestern Career Advancement department offers many resources for students interested in pursuing alternatives to the traditional internship.
As many students apply to internships, others explore alternatives